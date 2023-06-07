ST. MARY’S – Staff of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is working to become more strategic with its planning, according to Director of Community Development and Recreation Kerri Jack.
“We are trying to link a lot of things together in all of these nice plans the municipality has — to ensure that we are not forgetting anything or leaving anything off the table,” she told council’s committee of the whole during a presentation on May 17. “These are not just pretty plans that are sitting on a shelf.”
Jack noted that the municipality has finalized its municipal planning strategy and land-use by-law, recreation master plan and an active living strategy in the past year. While each is designed to achieve specific objectives, all contain measures that often dovetail to improve the quality of life in St. Mary’s.
For this reason, she said, “I have been working on a strategic plan based on the recommendations that in the recreation master plan and the active living strategy. It [will] guide staff on [specific] projects for the year.”
She explained, “The way these things will work in the future is that we will have community meetings in the late fall. We will then use all the content we receive from that to help us develop a strategic plan for the year. We will then have that ready for budget deliberations for the [upcoming] year to see where we can fit all of our projects. And then, when the budget is approved, we will move forward. After that, we will do an annual report on the [outcomes] from the active living strategy and the recreation master plan, and on what we’re looking at the following year.”
The active living strategy demonstrates the ‘living’ nature of the municipality’s various plans. “When [this] first came to council, the province had not had a chance to review it,” St. Mary’s Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan told the committee of the whole. “The province has since provided some feedback, which is [now] reflected in that plan.”
Added Jack: “None of the basic data [in the active living strategy] has changed. Some of the original information has been [changed] to prevent leaving out anybody, such as partner organizations. The biggest changes were to the actions. This updated version is a little bit more prescriptive [about] actions, and that was a direct result of provincial recommendations.”
Jack said the new approach to strategic planning for this and other broad, community and recreational initiatives in St. Mary’s will be used, initially, “for [staff] learning purposes… and then we’ll put things in chronological order as we move forward.”