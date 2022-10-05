The Sisters in Spirit Vigil and Memorial Walk took place Tuesday night, going from City Hall to Galt Gardens honouring the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and their families. Oct. 4 is a day when these lives are honoured, bringing awareness to the rate of crimes against them.
Organizers say homicide rates are five times higher for Indigenous women compared to non-Indigenous women, along with being 12 times more likely to go missing or be murdered. Exact numbers are unknown though, as thousands of these deaths or disappearances go unreported.
“This is the 13th year of Sisters in Spirit Vigil,” said Kristin Krein, committee member with the Sisters. “We live in our specific bubbles, and people need to know that this is a systemic issue. We see hurt; we see harm on our streets. It is our responsibility as citizens to support those in our communities.”
Community members rallied to support the cause, coming out to march with the Sisters.
“I have a lot of relationships with people who I know that are directly impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women and children all over Canada,” said Melanie Morrow partaking in the Vigil. “Being here to show support and advocacy is really important.”
Lethbridge Sisters in Spirit committee advocates for the end to violence against Indigenous women, locally, nationally, and globally. Insisting that all levels of government take action as per the 231 calls for justice in the National Inquiry into the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls final report, released on June 3, 2019.
“It is very important for every voice to be heard, but also to recognize the truth about colonial Canada,” said Madison Demers, a volunteer helping out with the event. “The effects of residential schools and missing and murdered Indigenous women have to be seen. I want to make sure that this is really pronounced because I think a lot of racism in Canada is so severe that I don’t think people actually understand the severity of this issue.”
Lethbridge city council proclaimed Oct. 4 as Sisters in Spirit Day back in August 2021 as part of showing their support to the calls for justice.
“This was something the we need to always keep on the top of our minds,” said mayor Blaine Hyggen participating in the march. “This is something that we definitely have to make sure that we are cognizant of and the we are doing all we can to make sure that these things don’t happen.”
More than 100 memorial vigils were held in communities around Canada to honour the lives of Missing and Murdered First Nations, Inuit, Metis, Girls, and 2SLLGBTQQIA+ People, as well as supporting the grieving families and providing opportunities for healing.
“I do hope to see people understanding the effects of residential schools before their eyes,” said Krein. “This is a living history. We see it today, we see it in people’s biases, we see it reflected in the numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women to this day. We wouldn’t be doing this vigil if we didn’t have to.”