Those looking to receive a COVID-19 shot will not have to travel far.
On November 9, a clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the University of Guelph, Rudy Brown Centre.
CK Public Health Communications states that all vaccines will be available at this clinic.
Recently, Health Canada announced that everyone aged 12 and over is eligible to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
As of November 3, more than 241,500 doses have been administered. More than 88 percent of residents in Chatham-Kent age 18 and older have at least one dose, while 87.2 percent have two or more doses. However, there is a significant drop-off in third doses as 58.7 percent of those 18 and older in CK have received three or more doses.
Meanwhile, flu shots will be available through local healthcare providers, public health units and participating pharmacies.