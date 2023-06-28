Pembroke -- It was a busy week for Ontario Court of Justice Jeffery Richardson as he presided over some ongoing court cases involving two young men from the Eganville area. Both men are charged with second-degree murder in relation to two separate homicides, and it appears one of those cases may reach a conclusion in early July.
On Monday, 28-year old Zachary Marquardt appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke and the purpose of the hearing was to allow him an opportunity to enter a plea in relation to the death on July 9, 2021 death of 67-year-old Ron Graham of Pikwakanagan First Nation.
At the time of his murder, the then 27-year old man was found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pembroke Regional Hospital. His identity was not released until four days later when he was formally charged in relation to Mr. Graham’s death.
He was originally charged with first-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order, but the charge was later reduced from first to second-degree murder. Mr. Graham, a native of British Columbia who lived most recently in Eganville and Pikwakanagan, was found dead outside a residence that had been damaged by fire nine days earlier.
However, Justice Richardson adjourned the hearing and it was rescheduled for July 6. He postponed the hearing to ensure legal counsel has all relevant information prior to the plea being entered into the official record.
When Mr. Marquardt returns to court next week, it will be three days short of the second anniversary of Mr. Graham’s death. If he enters a plea, Justice Richardson will confirm with both the Crown and Defence Counsel if they have any objections to the plea before the court. If no challenge is heard, he will set a date for sentencing.
By entering a plea, there will not be a court trial and Justice Richardson will proceed with the sentencing. In Canada, second degree murder is defined as a homicide that is committed intentionally but is not premeditated or planned. Second degree murder is punishable by life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years.
Pre-Trial Hearing Dates
Last week, 18-year-old Trey Gagnon appeared before Justice Richardson via Zoom for all parties involved to agree upon a schedule of required pre-trial meetings before a final court date can be set. Mr. Gagnon is being held at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the death of his mother, Lisa Sharpe, of Eganville this past January.
He was born and raised in Bonnechere Valley and was a resident of Laurentian Valley at the time of his mother’s death. When the news of her death spread through the community, it became apparent just how well-known and popular Ms. Sharpe was in the community.
She was an early childhood educator for 25 years and touched the lives of many children, families and colleagues during her time at the Ketcha Star Daycare and her regular Wednesday shift as a receptionist at Dr. Kathleen Doran’s Chiropractic Office in Eganville.
Mr. Gagnon was arrested a day after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Maple Street in Eganville. When they arrived around 9 p.m. on January 25, they discovered Ms. Sharpe’s body. He was taken into custody the next day when police apprehended him on Highway 60, about three kms west of Eganville near the Hwy. 41 intersection.
A few weeks after his arrest, Pembroke resident Terry Sharpe, father of the deceased who retired from the OPP as a Detective Sergeant, told the Leader his grandson was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a neurodevelopmental condition now considered part of the autism spectrum disorder. Mr. Sharpe said the young man had a history of interactions with the police and struggled at school.
He said his daughter worked with him to help him in his struggles and they met with many psychiatrists and therapists without any success and often psychiatrists would diagnose him with something different.
His condition is likely the reason an order was made under Section 517(1) for a publication ban. The ban prohibits the sharing of any information that arises during the preliminary inquiry until the completion of the trial or if the accused is discharged.
He is represented by Pembroke lawyer Mark Huckabone, who is well known within the local legal community for representing clients facing serious charges involving violent deaths.
Justice Richardson agreed to reconvene on August 29 for the purpose of confirming preliminary hearing dates scheduled for October 17 and 31 with two more on December 1 and 2.