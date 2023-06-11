The financial picture at Orangeville’s Royal Canadian Legion branch has dramatically changed over the past year through added costs.
It’s a reality shared by many community groups, organizations, businesses, and households. In light of that, the Legion’s Branch 233 made its case for a $1,600 community grant when council met June 5.
Council voted in favour of approving the money.
Barry Kimber, the branch’s past president, said the branch experienced a 37 per cent increase in its insurance costs alone. Other overhead and administrative costs have also increased.
And the tightened cash flow has brought Kimber and the Legion to apply to town council for a community grant.
“We don’t charge anybody to come to our events over the summer,” he said.
The Legion will have the summer’s first event June 16. On offer will be live entertainment and a food truck. Another event is planned for July 14.
Kimber said such events are free, but they do put a jar out for anybody who would like to donate to the organization.
“We’re just looking for a small amount of money to help offset some of the costs that’s becoming added to our events this year,” he said.
Mayor Lisa Post said such events are good ways to bring the community to the Legion.
Council also approved a community grant for $4,500 to the Orangeville Curling Club to offset costs to host the Great Canadian Pondspiel in January, and another for $2,000 to the Orangeville and District Horticultural Society.
-30-