Nunavik police have arrested a suspect after Kangiqsualujjuaq’s arena was severely damaged by a fire Thursday evening.
Nobody was injured, but the Ungava Bay village’s mayor says the community’s youth are devastated by the loss of an important recreational facility.
“It’s really the kids that are going to be affected,” said Mayor Maggie Emudluk in an interview.
Kangiqsualujjuaq’s arena is seen here Friday after being damaged by fire. (Photo courtesy of Felix St-Aubin)
“The community is going to have to really address to try to find maybe an outside rink.”
Emudluk said the fire started just around the time when she was finishing dinner, and she went to the scene as firefighters fought the blaze.
According to Emudluk, some people in the community witnessed an individual go to the arena shortly before the fire started and then leave just afterward.
Jean-Francois Morin, Nunavik Police Service’s deputy chief, wouldn’t provide much information other than confirming that someone was taken into custody in connection with the fire.
“It is believed to be criminal and someone is currently arrested for the arson,” Morin wrote in an email.
“Since the person has not yet been formally charged, we can’t disclose any more information.”
Emudluk said the municipal council has not made a decision yet about the future of the arena.
Police and the fire department are investigating, and the municipality will have to assess damage with its insurance provider.
A music festival is scheduled to take place next door to the arena next week. Emudluk said it shouldn’t be disrupted, but municipal officials are working to clear the area to accommodate the crowds.
Other than that, news of the fire is fresh for the community and Emudluk said they are going to figure out what to do next.
“I know [Kativik Regional Government] technical assistance, they’re telling us to send photos and I guess we’re going to need a police report, the fire department report, all this sent from there,” she said.
“It’s a very sad day for many kids.”