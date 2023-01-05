CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Recent surveys conducted by a not-for-profit nature group have found several new colonies of a P.E.I. at-risk bird species.
About 42 colonies of bank swallows, also known as sand martins, were discovered along 53 kilometres of P.E.I.’s shorelines in 2022 by the Island Nature Trust.
This brings the total number of recorded colonies in the province up to 142 from 100 in 2020.
“They do really well on P.E.I.,” said Shannon Mader, species at risk manager for the trust, in an interview with SaltWire Network last month.
“This year we did want to hit some areas that we were not able survey in 2020 and re-survey some of the areas where large colonies are,” she said.
Strategic surveys of coastline have not been carried out on a regular basis over the years. When the Island Nature Trust began carrying out these surveys in 2013, there was little information available on P.E.I. bank swallow populations, as no other groups in the province had carried out this work.
The biggest year so far was 2020, with 320 kilometres of P.E.I.’s coastline surveyed and over 100 colonies discovered.
Bank swallows were listed as threatened in 2017 under the federal Species at Risk Act.
When a new species is added to the list, Environment Canada’s is tasked with developing a recovery strategy, which helps to identify the cause and factors.
“We have to have a whole lot of background information first. How many of them are they, where are they, what is their critical habitat,” said Mader.
Monitoring efforts have increased in recent years, with staff, partner groups and volunteers focusing efforts around doing an of the coast for colonies belonging to the swallows.
“A lot of hard work and kilometres of walking go into locating colonies,” said Mader.
When staff and volunteers arrive at a site, work begins with walking down the beach to look for the bank swallow’s signature burrows, which are typically found on sheer facing cliffs.
From there, photographs are taken, the surrounding area is surveyed and estimates of how many birds in the colony are collected and recorded. The Island Nature Trust then logs the co-ordinates and takes this information to Environment Canada and Birds Canada.
“We haven’t seen this many new colonies in many years, so this is very good news,” said Mader. “It’s in large part because of our highly erodible soil as they can burrow deeper.”
In recent years, climatologists have identified accelerated erosion as one the leading climate change threats in P.E.I.
When it comes to bank swallows, however, the erosion offers a silver lining, said Mader.
“Erosion itself is not a bad thing for this species. They need the bank to be quite steep and they need it to be at least a 75-degree angle. You can’t have a gentle sloping bank for them to nest in, they need that sort of straight cut, and that only comes from erosion.”
However, with the high level of erosion caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, many of the colonies were likely damaged.
“Many, if not most, colonies and burrows will be gone,” said Mader.
Bank swallows don’t tend to go far if the colony is damaged, often just moving a distance down the coastline.
Whether the colonies will return to the same place or move up the coast after Fiona remains to be seen.
“There must be habitat available. It has to be not hard-armoured for example,” she said.
The Island Nature Trust is currently looking to recruit volunteers interested in becoming coastal guardians for bank swallows in the 2023 season.
Examples of guardian activities include surveying for active bank swallow colonies, speaking to members of the public about bank swallow conservation and reporting relevant data to the trust to be included in a larger, Atlantic Canada-wide dataset.
The numbers of bank swallow have declined by 98 per cent across Canada over the past 40 years. This is due to several factors, which the federal government is now trying to address, wrote Leanne Tol, bank swallow conservation coordinator with Birds Canada, Atlantic region, in an article published on the Birds Canada website on June 25, 2021.
“Our aim was to strike a formal working group tasked with developing a bank swallow conservation strategy for the region,” Tol wrote.
“It is likely that many threats are contributing to the swallow’s decline in numbers, including loss of breeding and foraging habitat through erosion control and flood control, excavation of gravel and sand from pits and quarries,” wrote Tol.
Tol also stated it is important to encourage healthy insect populations by maintaining natural areas on your property and avoiding the use of pesticides when possible.
Mader said she feels the same way.
“There are always significant challenges and sadness associated with working with species at-risk, but it also gives one the opportunity to really connect with the natural world and connect to those species,” she said.
“It’s very meaningful work.”
SaltWire Network contacted Enviroment Canada several times but was not able to receive a comment before deadline.
P.E.I. residents who discover a bank swallow nest can report it to the Island Nature Trust by phone at 902-892-7513 or via email at admin@islandnaturetrust.ca.