HURON COUNTY – Huron County CAO Meaghan Wark has been recognized in a global publication titled 2022 Global Government Innovators, an e-book released on Dec. 9, 2022.
Warden Glen McNeil opened the regular council meeting with congratulations to Wark, expressing his pride with the CAO and her hard work being recognized by the global public sector community.
“This is an organization that offers a variety of research, resources and network opportunities for public sector employees,” McNeil said. “This particular publication featured 35 public sector leaders from around the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.”
Added McNeil, “Our very own Huron County born and raised CAO Megan Wark has been featured in the most recent global presentation of the article.”
He mentioned that the publication cited one of Warks’ many quotes.
“It is a famous quote of Megan Wark,” he said. “‘Hire great staff and then get out of their way.’”
Wark said in the article, “We leaders need to get behind our staff and provide them with all the supports they need, while simultaneously looking ahead, clearing away any obstacles that might negatively impact their success. If we do that well enough, then we can trust that staff will bring their best selves to work each day and they’ll be both equipped and motivated to move the mountain with us.”
Wark said that the public sector project she is most proud of is the County of Huron’s Modernization Project, “a series of initiatives being undertaken in multiple departments that, when combined, are designed to strengthen our corporate services. In one way or another every County of Huron employee is currently contributing to this project.”
Wark thanked the warden and humbly said, “The only comment is that none of this happens without the support, loyalty, talent, and commitment of County of Huron staff, warden, (and) county council. This truly is about the commitment and dedication that all of us have here at the county to deliver services as effectively and efficiently as possible.
“It’s a tremendous honour to work with those I have had the opportunity to work with. I’m just proud to be able to continue to do this work on behalf of the residents of Huron County.”
Her final quote in the article said, “My greatest aspiration would be fulfilled when governments that foster a culture of innovation through vulnerable and authentic leadership and kindness are the norm, not the exception.”