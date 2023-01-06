The Gananoque Fire Service's visit to McDonald's on Thursday, as part of Coffee with a Firefighter, couldn’t have happened at a better time.
The Office of the Fire Marshal recently released alarming statistics, with 133 fire-related fatalities in 2022 in Ontario.
"It’s a staggering statistic," said Andrew Kent, the community safety officer with the Gananoque Fire Service. "It’s the worst year in decades."
"The amount of fire fatalities in relation to non-operational smoke alarms or smoke alarms that are just not present during a fire emergency in a home, the levels are concerning," Kent added. "Smoke alarms truly do save lives."
That was one of the big messages delivered by the Gananoque Fire Service to members of the public at Thursday’s meet-and-greet at McDonald’s – smoke alarms help save lives.
"In speaking to people, I understand that people think fires can be rare events, but as firefighters we see the frequency in which these occur," said Kent. "It is quite a bit higher than people might think. We got that message out about smoke alarms, testing them, making sure they’re operational, in addition to having a home escape plan."
Kent was joined by two captains of Gananoque Fire Service – Kevin Conway and Sean Kraft.
"We made sure to go around the tables," said Kent. "I didn’t want to ruin anyone’s breakfast if they weren’t interested in having a conversation, but people were receptive, so when we were walking around, telling them why we were there, and for the most part there was excellent engagement.
"Obviously, the weather wasn’t the most co-operative and people weren’t as enthusiastic about exiting their vehicle, avoiding the drive-through when the weather’s not great, but as far the people that were there, they were engaging, asking questions, and that’s what we’re looking for. If we can send that message across to five people and it’s effective, then we serve our purpose. People seemed happy we were there, and we were happy we were there."
Some children who were present at McDonald’s at the time got the chance to check out one of the service’s fire trucks.
"That’s always exciting for the kids," Kent said. "It was a great experience."
The goal is to have these types of engagements become a regular occurrence.
"We do have a pretty strong public education program in Gananoque, where we try to be out in the public, addressing as many fire safety concerns as we encounter them,” said Kent.
"At any point that we can have these organized events planned for, get our members involved in, the more the merrier, so this is definitely something we’ll do again going forward."
Similarly, the Gananoque Police Service is getting ready for its own version of this type of engagement, by hosting Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks in Gananoque every Tuesday in January from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Acting Sergeant Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service helped put together this initiative locally.
"This is a big initiative all throughout North America and the United States," Dickson said. "It started in California and has gone viral. The thought process behind it was that Gananoque has changed drastically over the last couple of years. We’ve got different demographics coming in, a bunch of new businesses coming in, our department itself has changed, we’ve got new leadership with a new chief, a bunch of new officers, so I thought, what better way for our service to be seen in the public, to get to know the public in a way where there’s no agenda, people can come on their own terms, ask whatever questions they want, they can bring concerns, all over something that’s so neutral like a cup of coffee.
"The whole mission behind Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between the community we police and the police officers that do the policing. It helps. At the end of the day, if we can make that connection with one person and they feel they’ve been seen and they’ve been heard, then I think we won. At the end of the day, a lot of our officers work and play in the same community they police, so it’s important.”
Coffee with a Cop begins Jan. 10.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)