Township officials received a pair of bids for the screening and stockpiling of winter sand.
A request for proposals was issued Sept. 8 and closed Sept. 28. Bids came in from Hawk River Construction at $69,000 plus applicable tax and Francis Thomas Contracting for $45,919 plus applicable tax.
Public Works initially earmarked $45,000 for the material.
Although the bid from Frances Thomas Contracting is over budget by $919, plus applicable tax, council awarded them the contract. The overage will be funded from the regular operational budget.
“Both of them were over budget, but one of them was slightly over budget,” said Thorn.
During the budget process this time last year, quite a few projects were coming in way under budget, he said.
“I think that had a lot of do with fuel costs,” Thorn said. “Due to the increased costs and the unknown, I think a lot of place were scared of that and were trying to cover themselves.”
Many more companies have gotten comfortable with their fuel surcharges.
He said he expects continuous increases on projects over the next two years. And that will be because of fuel prices.
Mayor Carol Moffatt said council experiences a tough time with every municipal budget process and prices are increasing for everything.
“The residual effects of the pandemic and supply chain challenges will make the next budget process quite a challenge,” she said. “There’s more of a pent-up capital demand than there is money to fund them.”
The overage for the winter sand might be made up from the extra coin after the purchase of two brine tanks came in below budget.
In the 2022 operating budget, staff earmarked $50,000 for the purchase of two brine tanks to be purchased for the storage of liquid calcium for road dust suppression operations.
Staff got one bid from a Sept. 8 RFP: Road Maintenance Equipment and Service Inc. offered the tanks for $36,900 plus applicable tax.
