Halton Regional Police Service has booked several people for allegedly driving under influence.
On December 28, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third Line and Springdale Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Sirin Suwannatan, 34, of Oakville was charged with operating while impaired, and with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or more within two hours.
On the same day, Halton Police officers responded to three different citizen-initiated complaints and charged Ethan Martins, 20, Roman Sakharevych, 26, and Vilaysone Khaisavang, 47, with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
On December 19, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Third Line and Speers Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Caitlin Kelly, 29, of Niagara Falls was charged with an offense of driving while impaired.
Angela Rodgers, 57, Neal Humby, 67, and Ali Aydin, 32 were booked for allegedly driving while impaired in different areas of Halton Hills on December 21.
On December 22, a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Westview Terrace and Fourth Line in Oakville resulted in Sarah St Onge, 21, being booked for allegedly driving while impaired.
In another instance, one David Lain, 34, was charged with allegedly driving while impaired while Eugenio Spizzirri, 61, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.
On December 26, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Trafalgar Road and Cross Avenue in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, David O’Hara, 57, of Milton was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.
Armand Ali, 25, and Luka Pazin, 28 were also charged with operation while being allegedly impaired on December 27.