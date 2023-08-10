The 33rd annual First Peoples Festival is showcasing Indigenous cuisine in a different way.
A cooking exposition with a high-profile Abenaki chef will liven up the festival through Sunday as Odanak chef Jacques T. Wasto will hold cooking expositions daily at Le Central, 30 Ste. Catherine St. West in downtown Montreal.
Wasto is the owner of Sagamité Watso and Café Masko in Odanak, where his soup is a main attraction. It’s made from nine different varieties of beans, hominy, a secret blend of spices and fresh vegetables, all garnished with red deer meat from the Dix–cors farm in Pierreville, QC.
Wasto is passionate about the crossroads of food, Indigenous life, and culture, and loves to share his culture with others, the director of the First Peoples Festival said.
“It’s going to be something,” said Andre Dudemaine. “The pandemic made it so we couldn’t hold these types of events, so this is the first one back and we are very excited about being able to host it.”
Bannock will also be available and take-out meals and other treats will be available for sale.
“We are very, very excited about this event,” Dudemaine said. “We hope the response will be as great as we expect.”
The expo began yesterday and will run daily through Sunday. Today, Wasto will be joined by Kaviar restaurant, which will also put out a buffet of traditional wild meats and other Indigenous-themed goodies, Dudemaine said.
“It’s only Thursday for that collaboration,” he said.
Those who show up will be treated to some culinary delights that will tease and tempt their palates, Dudemaine added.
“There are going to be a lot of great food surprises on the menu, and we cannot wait for people to come get a taste,” he said.
The Abenaki Cooking expo will be held as part of the First Peoples Festival through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Le Central at 30 Ste. Catherine St. W. Visit www.presenceautochtone.ca for more information on the event or on festival programming.