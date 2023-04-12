Residents of Swan Hills experienced a prolonged disruption to TELUS communications services last Tuesday (April 4). Services, including internet access, mobile data, and home phone services, either stopped working entirely or had very intermittent and unreliable periods of activity beginning in the early afternoon and lasting until after midnight.
The Grizzly Gazette reached out to the TELUS Communications and Public Relations department to find out more information about what had happened to cause such an abrupt and lengthy service disruption.
TELUS responded with this statement:
“Just after 2 p.m. on April 4, vandals damaged our cable along Highway 33 in an attempted theft, which caused intermittent Internet, TV and home services for our customers in Swan Hills and Fort Assiniboine. Cell phone services were not affected. Our crews immediately identified the issue and replaced the damaged cable, fully restoring services for our customers by 2:20 a.m. on April 5. We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption.”