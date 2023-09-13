Cobden -- Despite Whitewater Region (WWR) council’s earlier decision to have only the Cobden arena operational for the 2023-2024 winter season, both Beachburg and Westmeath residents are still making last-ditch efforts to gain reprieves for their facilities.
To that end, some new information shared at the September 5 special meeting of council provided a glimmer of hope for those communities. Council had left itself some wiggle room by delaying the final decision on opening ice surfaces until this month, taking into consideration the demand for ice time rentals. The plan has been to allocate rental requests initially to the Cobden arena. If Cobden would have been unable to accommodate them all, there would be the possibility of accommodating overflow in the Westmeath arena.
Factored into the original direction was the belief the Ma-te-way Center in Renfrew would be opening a second ice pad this fall. This would have siphoned a significant number of potential rental opportunities away from WWR facilities. However, it is now expected the second ice pad in Renfrew won’t open until February of 2024, leaving user groups looking for ice time for now.
Both the Beachburg Recreation Association (BRA) and the Westmeath and District Recreation Association (WDRA) made presentations to the September 5 meeting of council.
Brian Summers, speaking on behalf of the BRA, presented a detailed proposal outlining “best, worst and most likely” case scenarios for the operation of the Beachburg arena with projected cost figures. He shared the podium with Leo Regier, also of Beachburg.
In the hypothetical situations posed by the BRA, the best-case scenario would result in a surplus of $74,520. By contrast, the worst-case situation would produce a deficit of $111,800, and the “most likely” scenario would result in a deficit of $20,300. The differences are largely due to varying township vs BRA areas of responsibility in operating the arena.
Earlier this year, a deficit of $350,000 had been forecast to operate the three arenas.
In November 2022, township staff reported an anticipated capital cost for the rehabilitation of the Beachburg arena, including approximately $2.5 million to repair and rehabilitate the plant room and wall, roof, ice slab and boards, and $1.2 million for the septic system.
In May of this year, CAO Ivan Burton noted the other two ice facilities may also need the slabs and boards replaced in the near future.
“Not considering any other major facility capital cost, to continue ice operations in our three facilities, we can anticipate a capital investment of upwards of $3.6 million in the next five years or $720,000 annually,” he told council at that time.
Since 2019, approximately $350,000 has been contributed to capital improvements in these facilities, Mr. Burton said. Projects included septic replacement, compressor repairs and the purchase of an ice resurfacer as well as furnaces, a heater and a chiller.
Brenda Wright-Grady, president of the WDRA, presented that community’s proposal, which she admitted was “more simplistic” than the Beachburg proposal. In it, she said the WDRA would like to work with council in a “hybrid model” to develop a four-season facility that would include ice in the winter months. They would be prepared to have volunteer staff trained to assist in arena operations. Overall, she proposed a much more active role for community members in managing the facility than is the case since WWR assumed management of the arenas in 2017.
What emerged in recent discussions around the possibility of only opening one of the townships three arenas is the ice time booking system would benefit from some tweaking.
Councillor Michael Moore said people have called to rent ice and have been told they couldn’t book because there was no ice time available.
“And yet the ice was empty,” he said.
To confirm a booking, not only must the ice surface be vacant at that time but staff must also be available.
“The problem is the ice allocation is not proper,” Mr. Regier said. “My daughter, Jennifer indicated that she was willing to take inquiries about ice time. She’s got more (requests for) ice time rentals than the Beachburg arena can hold. She’s got requests for 70 to 80 and we can hold 50.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said Ms. Regier shared her information on rental inquiries with council prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“She has 57 hours a week plus two hours for the (Beachburg Public) school,” he said. “We don’t want to raise false expectations, but we don’t want to miss 50 hours of rentals a week either.”
Ms. Wright-Grady reported similar stories of people inquiring about ice rentals and being told there was no ice time available.
“Let’s take the bookings and give them to the township,” Mr. Regier said. “Don’t send them to Eganville.”
Ms. Wright-Grady said the most important thing for Westmeath is to keep the building open.
“We would like an ice surface, but we would like to keep the hall open as well as the arena part,” she said.
Mayor Nicholson said the numbers now being discussed don’t factor that in.
“We now realize that we have to plan if we want to keep our buildings open,” he said. “If we don’t, we’re not just failing the people who are missing a couple of hours of ice time. We are failing the next generation.”
Ms. Wright-Grady agreed with Mr. Regier the ice booking system has to be looked at.
“Ice times are being missed because time slots are blocked off due to staffing issues,” she said. “We don’t know how many ice rentals we are losing because nothing has been kept track of. Let’s get the people that book ice together.”
Councillor Mark Bell, council’s recreation and tourism lead, said if the thought is to legitimize opening a second ice surface, all aspects of the rental situation, including cancellations, refusals and missed opportunities based on staffing shortages, need to be tracked.
“I’m 100 per cent open to discussing where we’re missing something,” he said. “It needs to happen now. Hockey season is here now.”
Ms. Wright-Grady said Westmeath has active groups of volunteers who would assist with ice bookings.
“I do know that ‘if we build it, they will come’,” she said. “We look after the rental of our hall now. I think we can move forward in a partnership that will benefit everyone.”
Coun. Bell offered to meet “in the next day or so” with WWR’s rec associations to review the ice booking system.
“I would like to get an official report from staff on where we are in ice operations,” he said. “I would like us to come back next week for a special meeting. We’re running out of time.”
Council passed a motion by Coun. Bell, seconded by Councillor Joey Trimm, that council direct staff to provide a summary report with respect to current allocations to present options with financial impacts, and to direct the CAO and Coun. Bell to discuss options to move forward with user groups of the Beachburg and Westmeath arenas.
The next regular meeting of WWR Council is scheduled for September 20.