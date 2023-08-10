From scholar to culinary mastermind, Genevieve Sartor’s professional career has been anything but conventional.
Sartor owns New Grain Kitchen in Gore Bay, a patio restaurant and sourdough bakery focused on the terroir of Manitoulin Island. Beyond the kitchen, she is an advocate for sustainable food systems, utilizing her academic background to develop strategies to strengthen and expand the farm-to-table concept.
Sartor is originally from Guelph but lived abroad for a decade pursuing her graduate studies in Scotland and Ireland. When she wasn’t studying critical theory and English literature, she travelled extensively, trying her hand at a wide range of jobs – from a cowgirl in Australia to permaculture farms in the Mediterranean.
“When the PhD was coming to a conclusion, I was looking at Concordia and Montreal to do a postdoc because I had done my undergrad there and I knew the faculty,” she said in an interview from her home in Manitoulin Island.
“I did an informal interview and they were lining me up for a postdoc there, then the pandemic came crashing down and the possibility for me having that post was deferred. I was trying to figure out what to do.”
Sartor had always been attracted to remote areas, agriculture and food.
“I think once there wasn’t an obvious way to express my training academically, I felt that I needed to go somewhere safer … and I spontaneously chose Manitoulin,” she said.
“There was an intuitive appeal about it and there is a permaculture community here on the island and so I reached out to the owner, Justin Tilson, who is the chair of the Northern Ontario Permaculture Research Institute and said I could come out and volunteer in exchange for room and board.”
Sartor thought she would be on the island for a few months until the pandemic was over. But as weeks turned into months, and she continued working in permaculture, she realized that there was a disconnect between the area’s bounty and a culinary product.
She started making sourdough bread with her former partner, renting a small commercial kitchen to produce loaves and baked goods for a list of people from around the island.
“Then it started to turn into a viable business and we rented a full-time commercial space in Gore Bay,” she said. “As the academic side of my life became less relevant, I was spending more time in the kitchen, using all the amazing products we have on Manitoulin, emphasizing eating well and eating locally.”
Sartor envisioned her business as a place where other Northern products could be showcased and expanded her product line to include other food items. She began catering events and then, most recently, added a dining component. But New Grain Kitchen doesn’t have a visible entrance. If you’re looking for product, you cannot choose items off a shelf. Instead, customers knock on a door and ask what products are available that day. To dine, they text Sartor for a reservation to the restaurant, which consists of a 17-seat outdoor dining area.
“We’re a bit of a hidden gem,” she said. “We’ve become rapidly busy and it has also drawn more attention to the catering we do.”
The business concept is a little out of the ordinary. But Sartor embraces it.
“I feel like I’ve just been going rogue with every decision I have been making,” she laughed. “Because of the fact that I don’t have some famed (culinary) training. I love the creation of food. It’s an artistic process for me because the ingredients are just so enjoyable to work with … it’s really poetry in motion for me and such a different way to be able to express myself.
"Before, my personal self-expression was through academic rigour and the training of the academy and now I can do this thing that is poetic and economically important. And I can tell a story about Manitoulin — and myself — through my dishes.”
In the transition from scholar to restauranteur, Sartor has been able to express herself creatively, and it was also helping to fill another void.
“I love that this profession allows me to be tender,” she said. “The academic world I was involved with before removed that from my personality. And I could only really feel it when I took summers off to go work on different homesteads or farms, that symbiotic feeling of being in nature and working with something beautiful that’s growing, and eating well and being nourished, truly.
"And now being someone who is a conduit for that kind of experience, it makes me feel just blessed every day.”
However, Sartor still identifies as a researcher, diligently working on several projects, potentially more on a full-time basis come winter when she will have to close her outdoor patio.
Recently, her PhD thesis was picked up by Bloomsbury for a book contract. She is also working as a researcher on a contract position with the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance, looking into ways to create a tighter supply chain in the region. In addition, she’s also quite active as a researcher in sustainable food systems, making connections with the Sustainable Food Systems Lab at Lakehead University and other northern institutions.
“With all the on-the-ground work in Manitoulin and getting to know more about sustainability and supply issues in the chain in Northern Ontario, I can’t help but want to be involved in a professional level in the research component,” she said.
Strengthening the local food system would mean providing Northern farmers, growers and producers with a sense of security. Creating a delivery system that could transport Northern food to the south or creating relationships between Northern food producers and institutions like nursing homes are all strategies that could help strengthen the regional food system, she said.
“If restaurants in the south realize that a leg of prosciutto from outside of Thunder Bay was so fantastic, why wouldn’t they select that instead of from Italy because they rival each other,” she said. “I actually feel that producers in the North and their products are completely premium.”
To learn more about New Grain Kitchen, view their weekly menu and make reservations, visit www.newgrain.ca.
To learn more about Manitoulin’s farmers and producers, check out the food map created by Sartor and Manitoulin Media at www.localfoodmanitoulin.com.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
