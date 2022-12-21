GUYSBOROUGH – In mid-November Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Andrew Lynk, IWK Health Centre chief and chair of pediatrics, held a news conference to discuss the rise in respiratory illness in Nova Scotia.
Dr. Lynk said acute care services for children in hospitals across the province are stretched, adding, “These are at historic levels that I’ve never seen before in my career here since 1990 as a young pediatrician.”
Any parent of school-aged children can attest that respiratory illness has become a part of the school environment in recent weeks, with students returning home reporting classmate and teacher absences due to illness on a regular basis.
To ascertain a clearer picture of the impact the rise of respiratory illness has had on school absences in the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), The Journal contacted Deanna Gillis, SRCE coordinator of communications, requesting information on absences, and what measures schools are taking to reduce the spread of illness.
“As Dr. Strang and Dr. Lynk noted in a provincial news conference a few weeks ago, the province is currently seeing an increase of viruses like colds, influenza and RSV circulating in our communities,” Gillis responded via email on Dec. 16. “As a result of these respiratory illnesses in our communities, we know we can expect to see an impact in our schools.
“In the SRCE, the monthly average student absentee rate (Grades P-12) has gone from 9.6 per cent in September; 9.9 per cent in October; to 14.7 per cent in November. This is an overall monthly absentee percentage, sometimes it is higher in some school communities at certain times, and lower in others.”
Gillis continued, “For the past three weeks or so, we are seeing an increase in student absences in most of our school communities. Students may be out for a variety of reasons as is typical. Due to the fact we are in flu season, we know many of the absences are due to illness. Once we get through the flu season, we usually see the numbers return to our normal range, which is typically eight to 12 per cent.”
On Dec. 5, Dr. Strang issued a letter to families outlining what they could do to reduce the circulation of viruses, like colds, influenza and RSV, circulating in our communities, including getting the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, keeping children home from school when they are sick and wearing a mask in public places if you’re feeling unwell.
In schools, Gillis wrote, “Since the return of school in September, the SRCE has been following Public Health guidance which includes encouraging the following healthy habits: getting vaccinated, staying home if unwell, sanitizing hands and high-touch surfaces, and creating a supportive environment for those who decide to wear a mask. Schools continue to have hand sanitizer available and masks for those who choose to wear them. High-touch surfaces also continue to be cleaned regularly.”
Gillis concluded her comments stating, “We will continue to follow the advice of our Public Health and Education and Early Childhood Development partners as we move through the school year and will continue to communicate any updates directly to families.”