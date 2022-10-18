A new park in Jordan will be a space to reflect on the history of the Indigenous people who historically lived in the area.
Jordan Hollow, which currently consists of a parking lot, green space and a wooden cart, will soon be transformed into Jordan Hollow Indigenous Cultural Park, with installations reflecting the history of the Neutral Nation.
On Oct. 12, the federal government announced that it was pumping $8.2 million into community infrastructure and tourism projects in Niagara.
Part of that sees Plenty Canada receive $180,000 to commission Indigenous public art at Jordan Hollow Park in Lincoln, establishing an Indigenous cultural park.
The artwork will complement the existing plan to upgrade the park, which is currently designed and ready to go.
Those plans include the construction of a longhouse and palisades and a semi-sloping amphitheatre designed by Six Nations based architecture firm Two Row Architect, and landscape architecture firm adesso design.
There will also be an art corridor winding its way through the park, with space for artworks, two of which will be funded by the governmental FedDev grant.
“It’s designed to reflect (the) Indigenous people who used to live in and inhabit the area,” said Tim Johnson, senior adviser at Plenty Canada, a not-for-profit organization that works on Indigenous projects in Canada and abroad.
Archeological studies show that the area was inhabited by Neutral Nation people from the early 16th century. They were the first Indigenous group to encounter Europeans in Niagara.
By the mid-17th century, the Neutral Nation ceased to exist, both through conflict, and assimilation into the Five Nations, who went onto control the area.
A Neutral Nation burial ground found in Jordan, dated to around the early- to mid-17th century, is one of the few remaining links to the Neutral Nation’s history.
Since the group was dispersed and assimilated into other groups, there is relatively little contemporary link to their history, which the new Jordan Hollow park seeks to rectify.
“They were an essential part of our history,” said Johnson, who admitted that they often get overlooked.
The construction of the park is being driven by the town, but Jessica Wilson, cultural development co-ordinator at the Town of Lincoln, is keen to point out that the municipality is just one of the partners in the project.
“We see ourselves as facilitators but it has been an Indigenous-led process,” she said.
Johnson said that most of the project is already funded, and it’s just a matter of scheduling before construction starts.
The name Jordan Hollow Indigenous Cultural Park is also a work-in-progress, he said. The name will likely change and a team of researchers is considering a more fitting title.