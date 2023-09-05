As a result of SaskTel upgrading one of the cell towers in town to 5G network, residents in Moosomin saw slower cell data speeds happening last week.
However, the crown corporation finished its upgrades on Friday, and completed their installation of 5G network to the cell tower located on Broadway Avenue.
“We expect to have our cell tower on Broadway Avenue upgraded to 5G by the end of the week,” SaskTel stated last Wednesday.
“While our crews complete this work, wireless customers in and around Moosomin may experience slower than usual wireless data speeds.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank customers for their patience while we work to bring advanced and hyper-fast 5G wireless connectivity to Moosomin.”
Plans to upgrade Moosomin’s other cell tower, southwest of the community, are scheduled to happen by March 2024.
SaskTel’s 5G network will have the ability to deliver data speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second. Other future benefits of 5G will include massive network capacity and ultra-low latency.
“Once those upgrades are done, Moosomin residents will have access to a fibre broadband network and the latest generation of wireless technology,” said Greg Jacobs, Manager of Corporate Communications of SaskTel in a previous interview with the World-Spectator.
“Really, residents of Moosomin will have the same level of connectivity as anyone in a major centre across Canada.”