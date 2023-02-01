Pembroke – Members of Renfrew County council have been given the flexibility to attend meetings remotely – regardless of the reason and even if they are out of the country on vacation – but it wasn’t a unanimous endorsement of the new policy with a split vote which when the weighed vote was factored in won the day.
“Essentially we are saying, ‘whatever reason you want, you don’t have to come’,” said Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue at Renfrew County council last Wednesday, adding as a farmer April is a challenging time for him to attend meetings but he makes sure to do so.
“The conversation is not an attempt to drag members kicking and screaming to chambers,” noted Warden Peter Emon earlier as the motion was discussed. “We recognize people are responsible.”
The issue was electronic participation in council and committee meetings. Although the recommendation by the Finance and Administration Committee had been more restrictive in what would be allowed, stating why a member could attend a meeting virtually, the motion was amended on Wednesday. The amended motion which was passed, after much discussion, allowed for a more lax interpretation of “scheduling conflicts” for members.
“Some of us may have felt in our past experiences, some members who were attending were not as attentive as they could be,” the warden noted during the discussion.
Laurentian Valley Reeve Keith Watt said being restrictive on not allowing members to attend remotely was a setback.
“County council members are leaders in their own communities. They are here and in their own communities to look after the taxpayer,” he said.
Although he said he could not see people sitting at home when they could attend meetings, he said to not be able to attend virtually was regressive. If people are travelling, they have access to secure networks and can listen and participate in discussion.
“Technology is available, and I don’t think we are using it to the fullest extent,” he said. “I go to Florida annually and I have for the last 15 years,” he said. “When I am down there with my own council I call in daily. I get messages. I have a computer and can email people or call them back.”
Having the opportunity to participate virtually and be able to speak is progressive, he said.
“Each and every one of us has been elected to represent our communities and lead and every one of us has taken that very seriously,” said Deep River Reeve Glenn Doncaster, also supporting virtual attendance. “We should not be limited. I don’t think a scheduling conflict should preclude us from being able to participate.”
If, for example, he has a doctor’s appointment, he might not be able to attend in person following the appointment, but he could attend virtually. He suggested the resolution could allow for a council member to attend if a scheduling conflict precludes the member travelling to the collation.
“Would members attending virtually still have voting rights?” questioned Petawawa Mayor Gary Serviss.
He was told by CAO Craig Kelly they would.
Mayor Donohue noted during COVID the concept of virtual attendance changed. He said he always takes a cautionary approach. There are times people do have scheduling conflicts but this was much more permissive, he said.
“We are really removing any restriction whatsoever and throwing the doors open,” he said.
Council members do have the ability to request a leave if they know they are going to be away, he said.
“I have concerns with throwing the doors wide open for any reason a councillor makes to not be here,” Mayor Donohue said.
Treat Each Other Like Adults
Reeve Doncaster said it is time to use all the tools at council’s disposal, including virtual attendance.
“I would ask we all treat each other like adults,” he said.
Laurentian Hills Mayor Anne Giardini noted the preamble of the resolution notes the preference is for meeting attendees to be in person.
“I’m hoping none of us would abuse that statement,” she said.
CAO Kelley said the original resolution said the only way a member could not attend in person is for a declared emergency, significant weather event, being injured or ill, or appointed in a way to an external entity by the county like AMO or ROMA, for example.
“Just not wanting to come because you did not want to travel is not a significant event,” he said.
Reeve Watt said if there is a concern about virtual meetings, perhaps there could be a limit on the number of times it is allowed.
“I also agree a person to person meeting is the best option,” he said.
Split Vote
When the vote was held to amend the original resolution to state there would be allowances for any scheduling conflict, the vote was nine councillors against and eight in favour. However, with the weighted vote system, the motion was passed.
Voting in favour (allowing for the inclusion of all scheduling conflicts) were: North Algona Wilberforce Mayor James Brose; Reeve Doncaster; Mayor Giardini; McNab/Braeside Mayor Mark McKenzie; Whitewater Region Mayor Neil Nicholson; Mayor Serviss; Reeve Watt and Madawaska Valley Mayor Mark Wilmer.
Voting against were: Horton Mayor Dave Bennett; Mayor Donohue; Warden Emon; Head, Clara and Maria Mayor Debbi Grills; Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Mayor Valerie Jahn; Arnprior County Councillor Dan Lynch; Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Mayor David Mayville; Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy and Greater Madawaska Mayor Rob Weir.
Mayor Donohue asked for the head count, noting he understood the weighted vote carried the day, and was told it was eight in favour and nine against, although the motion passed.
“Gary (Mayor Serviss) put it over the top,” quipped Mayor Murphy.
The weighed vote system is based on population and Petawawa has significantly more votes than other municipalities, especially the smallest ones in the county.
Warden Emon replied there needed to be more people moving to Head, Clara and Maria, to which many in the chamber responded with laughter. However, it was momentarily clear not everyone was amused at the exchange.
“That is not a fair comment that one member of this body put that vote over,” immediately retorted Reeve Doncaster. “There were eight people that voted in favour of that.”
“My apologies,” Mayor Murphy replied. “I was just teasing the mayor.”
A second vote was taken on the resolution which included the amended resolution and it also passed with the weighted voting system, although a few council member – Warden Emon and Mayor Weir – this time voted in favour of the resolution.