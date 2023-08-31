Medicine Hat Police Services is preparing to closely enforce traffic safety now that children will be returning to school with the conclusion of summer. It is important for students, parents and motorists to observe the proper conduct in school zones throughout the coming school year.
“It’s all about the safety for the kids,” says Traffic Sgt. Stacey Fishley.
Children should remember and be reminded to be alert and pay attention to their surroundings. They should make eye contact with drivers to be sure they have been seen and make sure all vehicles have stopped when crossing the streets at designated crosswalks. Motorists and school kids should also obey school patrols’ directions.
“They’re very beneficial to the safety of the kids.”
Fishley says this is an exciting time for many kids, especially when they are arriving to and leaving the school during the first days. Drivers need to remember that school and playground zones are a 30 km speed limit that is in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
MHPS plans on being out in the areas more often to enforce and make sure people are paying attention and obeying the speed limits.
MHPS also has parking concerns such as double parking, parking near hydrants and parking too close to crosswalks, which can really disrupt the flow of traffic. Double parking is of particular concern toward parents dropping off kids. Fines can vary from $50 to $810 under the Traffic Safety Act.
“Never double park even for a split second,” says Fishley in regards to how some parents dropping off students will justify their actions. “You’re still obstructing and it could cause problems and the area to be unsafe to the children.”
School buses will have alternating flashing amber lights to indicate they are slowing down.
“The kids are excited to go back to school and you don’t know if they’re going to jump out from the bus,” says Fishley. The two big hazardous behaviours for drivers in school zones are speeding and distracted driving such texting and eating. “The focus should be on the roadway.”
Parents are advised to work out morning routines that keeps them from rushing or being distracted en route to school. They should make sure to use designated drop off and pick up zones.
“To ease school traffic, consider carpooling, cycling or walking or parking further away and walking to school,” suggests Fishley. He also suggests that walking children to and from the further parking areas could be a time for parents to bond with excited children.
The priority is to make sure the kids are safe when they are going to school and the drivers are following the rules of the road when driving through school zones.