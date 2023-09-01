After seeing other vintage car groups host benefit festivals, members of a local vintage car group decided they wanted to do this for their community.
The Ridge Runners East Kent car group is hosting its inaugural East Kent Hot Rods for Hospice benefit on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Ridgetown Fairgrounds.
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors will be displayed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Most vehicles will be vintage, but all are welcome.
Along with the vehicles, the festival will include food, entertainment, vendors and activities for kids and families.
The event is free admission for guests, but cash donations for the Hospice will be appreciated. There is a fee for vehicles, vendors, and swap meet participants. All proceeds will go to the Chatham-Kent Hospice.
“Hot Rods for Hospice is not new. It’s like Hogs for Hospice,” said event co-organizer Emily Vollans, referring to a popular event to support the Hospice in Leamington. “We saw another club doing it and thought, ‘That’s a great idea. Why don’t we do one for our own Hospice’? So we just ran with it, and it got big, fast.”
The Ridge Runners East Kent group is working with the Ridgetown District Agricultural Society and the East Kent Vintage Equipment Club to put on the festival.
East Kent Hot Rods for Hospice already has 58 vendors and six food trucks booked for the day.
The vendors’ portion of the festival is being held in conjunction with the weekly Ag Society’s Farmer’s Market, as there will be food booths, crafters, artists, apparel, wood and metal crafts and more.
Live entertainment will be provided by Barker & Wicks from 10 a.m.-12 noon, followed by Black River Remedy from 1-3 p.m.
Kids will have a number of activities, including a colouring contest, Different Strokes face painting, Lally Groups’ hot wheel track and CK Expo will be on hand with a variety of games.
The Chatham-Kent Hospice will have an information booth to provide information about their facility, as over 1,200 local families have been served, thanks to the generosity of donors, since opening in April 2016.
Ridgetown Fire Station 11, along with Chatham-Kent Police and EMS, will be on hand to talk with the kids and adults about their services – and give tours of their vehicles.
There will also be Cosplayer photos, swap meet, pie auction and other activities.
There will be a 50-50 draw that will take place at 4 p.m., and you do not have to be in attendance to win. A representative from the Hospice will draw the winning ticket.
Along with the 50-50 draw, there will also be a Timed Engine Blow contest, where an engine will be fired up at 1 p.m., and people will guess when the engine will blow. The cost is $5 per guess, which has to be made by 12:45 p.m. The winner gets half the pot, with the rest going to the Hospice. Station 11 will then perform an extrication display to cut up the engine.
The entry fee for all cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors is $10, as the gate opens at 7 a.m. and no pre-registration is necessary. The first 100 vehicles and 50 tractors will receive a dash plaque, and all participants will be eligible for draw prizes and trophies.
Ridge Runners East Kent is a group of mainly vintage car owners who get together for ‘cars and coffee’ every Wednesday at 6 p.m. from spring through fall at the East Kent Memorial Arena parking lot.
The club also has monthly activities such as cruises and poker runs and assists in community activities such as the Fill The Bus and Food Bank collections.
Vollans said the weekly ‘cars and coffee’ nights draw between 35-40 vehicles.
“Most are vintage, but everyone is welcome,” she said.
For more information on the event, including volunteer opportunities for high school students and anyone interested in being a vendor or having a swap meet booth, contact Vollans at ridgerunnerseastkent@gmail.com or 519-365-6232.