A very busy summer meeting of Slocan Village council started on a sombre note.
Councillors began with a moment of silence to mark the passing of a long-time community leader, Joanne Ellis. Mayor Jessica Lunn called Ellis a “shining star.”
“She connected so well with so many – children, individuals, folks in need,” she said. “She was a bright, shining star of our community.”
Ellis contributed in many ways to the support of Slocan and valley citizens, Lunn said, including her long service as the executive director of the WE Graham Community Service Society. She also served on Village council in the early 2000s.
Housing project moves forward
Construction of new affordable housing for Slocan took a big step forward at the August 14 council meeting. Village council approved several motions that clear the path for planning on the project to move forward.
Council entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Slocan Valley Housing Society that will see the society take a 99-year lease on the property (in exchange for $5) to build affordable housing for “families, seniors, persons with disabilities, and individuals,” as required by BC Housing.
The Village will oversee the legal disposal of the property to the society, manage the rezoning of the property from Parks and Institutional to Multi-family Residential, as well as shepherd any changes necessary to the Official Community Plan and Development Permit process. Road allowances will have to be adjusted, and a laneway closed. A master community plan will eventually have to be developed to address any infrastructure or other issues created by the larger-sized project.
The Village will also provide letters of support for funding applications to finance the project.
For its part, the society will be responsible for the “maintenance, operations and property management” of the units, and work with the Village to promote and explain the project to the public.
The first step is to settle the long-term lease of the lands to the society. Council voted to post a public notice of their intentions, allowing the public a chance to comment on the plan. Residents can submit their comments by letter or email to cao@villageofslocan.ca. Those comments will be reviewed by council at its September 11 meeting.
In January 2021, residents rejected an earlier proposal by council to build the housing elsewhere in town, saying the project would not fit into their neighbourhood. Council says the new location would “provide better access, and is directly adjacent to family amenities such as the school, outdoor recreation, and the downtown core.” They said they were “very optimistic” the new location would be accepted by the community.
Once the land is handed over to the society, work on planning and design can begin in earnest, as can funding applications. The project is being overseen by M’akola Development Services, a Victoria-based housing consultant.
Learning what ‘recuse’ means
A rookie councillor had a quick lesson how conflict of interest rules apply when a letter he wrote to council came up for discussion. Jordan Knott, who’s also the owner/manager of Slocan Village Market, wrote to the Village asking for permission to close part of Harold Street on Saturday, September 2. The business is planning a customer appreciation barbecue street party, and to celebrate the opening of its new cannabis shop, ‘Weed Be Delighted.’
When the item came up, the rest of council looked at Knott, who didn’t immediately twig he’d have to leave the room for the discussion. After a few laughs from his fellow councillors, Knott recused himself.
Council quickly approved the request – it’s a family-friendly event, and only for a few hours in the afternoon. Knott will have to prove he has insurance for the event and clean up any mess made, just like any other applicant.
After the vote, Knott returned to the room – though not without some ribbing.
“Did you go home?” joked Councillor Madeleine Perrier.
Boat dock vandals
Council will have to dig into its community development fund to pay for damage done by vandals to the community dock.
Public works officials say it looks like someone used a heavy object – likely a rock – to smash out a piece of a plank that makes up the deck surface.
“The broken plank was replaced with a wooden board, temporarily,” notes a staff report. “The break appears to have happened as a result of damage or vandalism, rather than routine wear, as other damaged areas on the dock were noted. Visual inspection had taken place the previous week; no obvious safety concerns were noted at that time.”
The report noted the 17-year-old plastic composite deck surface is beginning to show signs of brittleness and wear. It’s likely exceeded its expected lifespan, staff said.
Council approved a project to resurface the entire dock, which will cost $15-20,000. Not having been budgeted for this year, the money for the job will come from Slocan’s portion of the RDCK Community Development Fund.
“It’s a shame people do this, it really is” said Councillor Knott. “If we’re going to be spending $20,000 on these repairs, it might be worthwhile to consider protecting our investment… Putting down a bunch of new planks just to have someone dropping big rocks on it at night renders [repairs] kind of moot.”
Council discussed options for better security – perhaps even installing cameras in the area – but no direction on the matter was given to staff.
Permissive tax exemptions
The Village is renewing the tax-free status of several organizations in the community. Council is allowed to waive property taxes for charitable groups that do work for the benefit of the community.
Besides two churches (which are exempt by provincial law), the WE Graham Community Service Society, the Legion, the Community Library, Historical Society Archives and Community Gardens are all exempt.
The exemption will last for three years.
Downsizing garbage bags
Council moved to correct an odd mistake in the Village’s Solid Waste and Wildlife Attractant Bylaw – essentially, the garbage bylaw.
For some reason, an amendment to the bylaw in 2013 allowed garbage bags to weigh up to 50 pounds.
“Repeatedly lifting and throwing 50 pounds… puts workers at significant risk of musculoskeletal injury,” notes a staff report. “This may occur as a direct result of lifting, or indirectly through loss of footing while swinging and heaving bags into the truck.”
The amendment cuts the allowed weight by more than half. Garbage bags can no longer be more than 22 pounds.
The bylaw amendment received three readings, and will be adopted in September.
Support for tourism
Council voted to provide a letter of support for the Arrow Slocan Tourism Association’s application for a five-year renewal of the 2% hotel tax, officially known as the Municipal Regional District Tax (MRDT). However, the Village will also send a letter to the organization, outlining council’s concerns about ASTA’s hiring plan for a new tourism manager, the five-year term of the MRDT program, as well as council’s desire for better communication with the organization.
ASTA uses the funds raised by the 2% tax to market the area to potential visitors. Every five years, ASTA has to demonstrate it has the support of local governments (Nakusp, New Denver, Silverton, Slocan, and RDCK Areas H and K) as well as accommodators.
ASTA met with Village councillors earlier in the day to discuss plans for the next five years.
Woodstove replacement
They didn’t get any takers last year, but council once again voted to support an annual woodstove replacement program run by the RDCK.
The program offers up to $500 from the regional government (financed by the Province) to help homeowners swap older woodstoves for new. The idea is more efficient woodstoves will help improve air quality in communities in wood-burning season.
The Village approved topping up the RDCK grant by $100 to sweeten the pot for woodstove owners sitting on the fence. Up to three people can apply for the rebate.