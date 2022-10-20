The Village of Nakusp’s plans to improve the local airport took a step forward earlier this month. The Province’s Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) approved a request to take some land at the facility out of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).
But the Village will have to jump through a few hoops before it becomes official.
Council first decided to apply to the commission to have 5.1 hectares around the airport removed from agricultural protection in 2021. The ALC decision was handed down in September, and was reviewed at the October 12 council meeting.
The Village wants to use the land to improve the facility, lengthen the runway for emergency and firefighting services, and create more economic opportunity for Nakusp. The commission noted that most of the airport property is outside the ALR, and the portion within it is partially forested and was used in the past as a dirt racing track. The clay and gravel soil is unsuitable for farming.
“The Panel understands there is a need to expand airport-related infrastructure, complementary airport services and/or light-industrial uses in addition to wildfire management services on land adjacent to the Nakusp airport and that the Proposal Area would be ideally suitable for these proposed uses,” commissioners noted.
But while they’re okay with the Village’s plans, the commission added some conditions. It wants to see: a copy of the draft airport master plan when it’s prepared to “justify the exclusion of the Proposal Area from the ALR”; a signed covenant limiting the Village to use the land only for air transport purposes; and a two-meter-high chain link fence built around the airport separating the facility from surrounding ALR land.
Now that the ruling has been handed down in its favour, council has to abide by the conditions or could face serious legal consequences. Staff recommended council include airport development as a higher priority at its next round of strategic planning.
Staff also noted that developing the airport master plan and building the chain link fence will both cost taxpayers money.
“Some expenses will need to be covered by Municipal taxation within future budgets, however Administration will look to apply for grants that can cover at least a portion of these costs,” notes the staff report to council. “As well, the Village will engage with the renters of the leased airport properties to assist in covering the cost of fencing…”
Council received the report as information and directed staff to begin work on meeting the land commission’s conditions.