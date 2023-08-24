Both Humans Helping Humans and the Homelessness and Poverty Reduction Society will have continued funding thanks to the provincial Rural Winter Shelter Program.
On August 16, Bob White from Humans Helping Humans (HHH) and Marty Prentice from the Homelessness and Poverty Reduction Society (HPRS) spoke to town council regarding funding needs.
White advised council there were several different areas that HHH was requesting help with. First, they would like to put insulated skirting around the shelter pods to help reduce the cost of heat. Currently, they are using propane heating for the pods and outside temperatures have made keeping the temperature regular difficult.
White says without skirting, the group is basically sending money up the chimney.
“I know for a fact the skirting would make a difference,” he says.
HHH is also looking for funding to help pay for the manager they have hired for the pods. White says that while the manager is getting paid at the moment, the organization doesn’t feel that the wage is high enough.
They are also looking for funding to help keep up with costs. White says because the organization is completely volunteer-run, there isn’t someone who can dedicate several hours to find grants and apply. He says one grant application, in particular, was 72 pages long, and the group didn’t have anyone who could commit to it.
Another request was to have a petty cash fund set up for the group. A recent incident had resulted in $6,000 worth of damage. White says they believe it would be easier if they could just approach the Town CAO rather than council for minor emergent costs.
For the HPRS, Prentice says the most pressing issue was the lease agreement for the Warming Hearts Kitchen. The money the Town granted in 2022 had gone toward covering the lease of the new building for Warming Hearts, however it was time for a lease renewal.
The initial lease expires in December, and Prentice says the landlord is putting pressure on HPRS to sign a two year lease for the space.
He explained to council that it was difficult to commit that money because they couldn’t be certain if they would be receiving grant funding in 2024. He asked that council grant enough funding for them to be able to sign the two year lease for the building.
Community Services Manager, Lola Strand, gave council a breakdown of the costs for both programs and what has been spent in the years past. The total amount of the grant was for $179,260.
After debate, council agreed to give $60,800 to the HPRS, with another $40,000 being available from the unused $48,000 council had set aside to spend on shelter pods in 2023 if there is no grant in 2024. This will allow Warming Hearts to have the guarantee of funds to be able to sign a two year lease.
HHH will receive $114,908 for the shelter pod program this year, which will cover the new petty cash account, the insulated skirting, the increase in the manager’s wages, and all other costs for the day-to-day running of the shelter pod program.