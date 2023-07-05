The author of PEI’s first of its kind legislation, which reverses the power of non-disclosure agreements to muzzle complainants, says the King government can allow transparency into allegations of harassment against UPEI’s former president with a stroke of a pen.
“The minister has the power to do this any Tuesday when executive council meets,” says former Green MLA Lynne Lund.
Ms Lund was the driving force behind PEI’s Non-disclosure Agreements (NDA) Act which passed unanimously into legislation in 2021. It is the first legislation in Canada to allow harassment or discrimination complainants to decide if they wish to share their story to legal or investigative processes. The law does not apply to NDAs signed for other causes, such as keeping business information confidential.
Before the law was passed, individuals who had signed an NDA in a harassment and discrimination case were legally bound to complete silence.
A third party review of UPEI’s adherence to sexual violence policies, use of NDAs and complaints against former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz was published in June this year by Rubin Thomlinson. In its report, the firm acknowledged it was unable to determine if the former president engaged in ‘repeated sexual misconduct,’ in part because of complainants bound by NDAs.
However, Ms Lund contends there is an easy way around this. The new act includes a list of people to whom anyone with a harassment and discrimination related NDA can speak with - no matter when the agreement was signed. The list includes doctors, therapists, legal representatives and the Office of the Ombudsperson.
The act gives the Minister of Justice authority to prescribe any other individual deemed appropriate. Ms Lund contends that because the Ombudsman is included, it wouldn’t be unprecedented for Minister Bloyce Thompson to add workplace culture or harassment investigators to the list.
UPEI’s interim president Greg Keefe has requested the premier make the whole act retroactive, to allow all complainants in harassment and discrimination cases to be released from silence, at their discretion.
The department has been working on this, according to a statement from the Department of Justice attributed to Minister Thompson.
However, “Given the scope and application of the NDA Act, there is a significant amount of research and work required for identifying next steps,” the statement said.
Ms Lund strongly supports this longer-term work but she says UPEI is not unique on the Island as an institution which has used NDAs in response to allegations of discrimination and harassment.
In a 10-year span Rubin Thomlinson learned the university used non-disclosure agreements 29 times. The university is refusing to say how much, if any, it has paid in settlements or where those funds came from.