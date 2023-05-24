Wheatland County council approved a total of $204,000 to be allocated to community facilities in the hamlets of Carseland and Gleichen during the regular Tuesday, April 18 council meeting.
The Carseland and Gleichen Community Facilities Funding Grant replaced the previous Community Regional Infrastructure Services Program (CRISP) which provided funding for hamlet community groups; this is the third year the funding grant has been available, and a total of $216,817.41 has been awarded since it was implemented.
“This is the first year the grant was oversubscribed,” explained Community Services coordinator Dave Rimes during the meeting.
He noted the total combined requests totalled $288,724.25-nearly $85,000 above the approved budgeted amount-and it was recommended council approve an adjusted amount for each project to keep within the $204,000 budget.
Gleichen and District Community Association requested a total of $31,219.25 to help cover expenses for insurance, a security system, and utility costs, along with kitchen repairs and maintenance, and upgrading its sound system; a total of $11,424 was awarded to the association.
Carseland and District Community Association and Agricultural Society were approved a total of $102,000 of its requested $127,505 to help cover various costs, including redesigning its website, repairing the roof of the recreation centre and replacing a roof top unit at the community hall, and cover costs for snow removal, insurance and utilities.
Gleichen and District Agricultural Society were also awarded $90,576 of a requested $130,000 to help cover expenses for operating utilities and maintenance, a lighting project, and ice plant maintenance.