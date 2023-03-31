Rain or shine, the kids play outside, climb trees and jump in puddles. With a mission to provide education “rooted in nature,” a new forest school in Grimsby encourages its students to get dirty.
Rebecca Wenninger said she noticed positive changes when she moved her three-year-old son Declan from a home daycare — where he didn’t go outside as often — to the Greenbelt Academy and Early Learning Centre, a nature-based private school in Grimsby that offers preschool and kindergarten classes.
“Kids should spend more time outside than in the normal daycares and schools that we have,” said Wenninger.
For the past 18 months, Declan has been immersed in nature and not afraid to jump into puddles. According to Wenninger, daily access to nature “toughens kids up for the real world.”
An improvement in mental health, learning in nature and the ratio of children to teachers — 10 students to each teacher — are some of the reasons Wenninger believes the school has been a good place for Declan, but it also connects with her own experience.
“When I was in school, it was a very sit-at-your-desk type of environment, and I don't feel like I thrived in that area, whereas Declan kind of beats to his own drum and they allow that there,” Wenninger said.
Though the students spend extended time in nature following forest school pedagogy, educators still follow Ontario’s curriculum.
Tiffany Tierney, director of the school-aged program at Greenbelt Academy, said when children engage directly with the school’s material, “deep learning” happens.
“Being connected to nature on a regular basis also enhances their environmental literacy, so they're more aware of the world around them,” Tierney said. “And we find that the learning happens organically that way as well because they're there to engage directly with the environment.”
Joelle Kanakis, director of preschool programs, said new students who are usually not used to being outside all day and playing in the forest go through an adjustment period, which comes from regular school “structure environments.”
“It takes them a little while to figure out how to free play, which seems, you know, kind of crazy because you think that kids would automatically know and get into whatever they need to do,” Kanakis said.
Resilience and critical thinking are some of the skills parents say their kids learn at Greenbelt and carry it after graduation.
“They are able to adjust to the environment that they are in as well. And so we've only had positive feedback (from parents).”
With a program that focuses on the child’s needs, explained Kanakis, the different facets of the school put the academy “a step above other programs” because it contributes to the development of the kids’ social skills and offers a range of open-ended activities that they can engage in.
“Once they are there in that environment, they actually start to develop more confidence and also the ability to play on their own,” Kanakis said. “Sometimes kids come to us, and they don't really know how to play or always look for a teacher to play with them instead of with their peers.”
Wenninger said her son loves his peers and teachers but, most of all, he loves getting dirty.
“He talks about playing in the mud all the time, like when we're going for a walk. He doesn't bat an eye and just jumps in a puddle,” Wenninger said. “He doesn't have to sit still at circle time. It's a very homey school.”
The school is looking into licensing its kindergarten program to make it more accessible for people in the future and eventually offer the $10-a-day daycare program. Currently, the kindergarten’s full-time tuition costs $11,800 a year.