NORTH PERTH – The North Perth Fire Department will be hosting its annual Listowel station’s Firefighter’s Breakfast at the Listowel Agricultural Hall on Sunday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for the breakfast is by donation. The next meal to be hosted by NPFD will be the Atwood station’s breakfast on June 4 at the Atwood Fire Station from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., and the Monkton station’s will be at the Elma Logan Rec Complex from 8 a.m - 12 p.m on June 11.
NPFD to host breakfasts next three weekends
- Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Listowel Banner
