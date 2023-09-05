Resident complaints about illegal use of municipal baseball diamonds as impromptu dog parks across Tiny Township returned for discussion among council members recently.
During at committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Steffen Walma brought the issue back to the spotlight after many on council and staff had received complaints regarding a previous meeting about Toanche Park and other locations where off-leash dogs were in the open fenced areas.
“I have received multiple calls, and I’ve been at the park and have been approached by some of our local coaches,” said Walma. “Wyebridge has specifically been the one that I’ve been told about. I don’t know what the answer is; I just wanted to make sure we voiced it once again in a public forum that the parks are still used as ball facilities, not only for adults but for children.
“The one complaint was that on top of having to clean up number two, et cetera, before a practice, there’s people who are grooming their dogs and leaving the dog hair floating around like tumbleweed in the field.”
He turned to staff for possible solutions to the matter, and implored anyone watching the meeting to take note.
“If you’re watching at home and you take your dog there, don’t,” he said.
Mayor Dave Evans agreed with Walma and shared he had also received input from residents.
“The solution is to create more dog parks. We just talked about increasing livability in our communities for all our people; we’ve also got to do it for the dogs and the people that love them,” said Evans.
“As we get more people in our community, the interaction between dogs and people will increase. We have to be just as vigilant to protect those people that may not like dogs as much, and make sure that dogs have leashes and everything that goes with that, too.”
During some suggestions by Evans to include considerations to make dog parks more amenable for dog owners, Walma seemed to key in that the mayor’s suggestions were increasingly similar to what a baseball park could offer and jumped in with full comedic timing.
“I’m a big supporter … of lights in a dog park,” Evans said, “because we get dark at 4:30 in the afternoon in the wintertime. One streetlight would be great to light up a dog park and maybe a gazebo would be kind of nice if it was raining ... ”
“But a ball park isn’t a dog park,” interjected Walma.
Evans laughed and thanked Walma for his comment in full agreement.
Coun. Kelly Helowka stated he had informed residents to call Tiny bylaw services if he saw such infractions, while public works director Tim Leitch offered residents should respectfully ask dog owners to stoop and scoop if noticing such ignored actions.
“We do have signage that’s out there,” Leitch said. “Unfortunately, I think the previous comment was correct: You can put as many signs up as you want and people will do what they do — no, doo-doo,” he quipped.
Leitch also had few suggestions beyond more education to the public. Coun. Dave Brunelle requested the matter be brought to the parks and recreation advisory committee for consideration, which was voted on as the correct course of action.
Under municipal bylaw, dog owners in Tiny are required to obtain an annual dog licence or face certain fines.
Dogs are not allowed to be off-leash in any park other than at the township’s only dog park, CBO Park, at 2 Winterset Ave. in Balm Beach. Owners must also stoop and scoop by law. Information on parks and public spaces in the township can be found on the recreation and community page of the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.