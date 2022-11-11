Weeks after both its coaches resigned, the storied Kahnawake Survival School (KSS) wrestling team has selected a new head coach to lead a rebuild.
It’s Brandon Stalk’s first time helming the squad, but he’s no stranger to the club. The former KSS wrestler previously served as the team’s assistant coach from 2011-2016.
“I’m really happy and excited to be back coaching the team,” said Stalk.
He is thinking long-term with the club, emphasizing that skill development may take time.
“This season’s focus will be on building strong basic fundamentals, getting them in wrestling shape and having fun,” he said.
In his stint as assistant coach, Stalk won the admiration of his wrestlers and fellow coaching staff.
“Brandon as the new head coach at KSS is great because he brings a lot to the mat,” said Kanerahtens Bush, a 25-year-old wrestler who trained and competed under Stalk his whole KSS career.
“He has a great understanding of the sport from the people who showed him how to wrestle and the years he was the assistant coach,” Bush added.
“I’m happy with the decision to have Brandon Stalk as the new head wrestling coach at KSS,” said Peter Montour, who led the team when Stalk was assistant. “Brandon’s heart is in the right place. He is there because the kids needed a coach to wrestle.”
Montour, who still wears many hats in local and regional wrestling, agrees with Stalk’s assessment that the team may face some growing pains on its way back to glory.
“Brandon has a huge job ahead of him to rebuild the team, as it was left in such a state that Brandon will be basically building the team back from scratch,” Montour said. “With this being said, I call on all former wrestlers to support Brandon in his new role. Be patient - it may take a couple years to turn this around.”
Stalk declined to answer at this time whether he will be bringing the team back into the Fédération de Lutte Olympique du Québec (FLOQ). Membership in FLOQ is a requirement to make the team eligible to compete in provincial and national tournaments.
The KSS wrestling team withdrew from the wrestling federation under Stalk’s predecessor, Ryan Rice, a decision the former coach attributed to dysfunction at FLOQ in the wake of the organization’s brief suspension by Quebec for an administrative problem.
Regardless, KSS wrestling’s importance to the community is not in doubt.
“Everyone is invested in wrestling in Kahnawake,” said the school’s new student engagement and activities facilitator, Cougar Kirby. “I’m just excited to see it come to life. I’m proud to be part of the process.”
Kirby believes KSS has selected the right person at the right time for the position.
“We have this history of a very strong wrestling school. He’s there as a part of it as a student, as a coach, and now he finally stepped into that role as a head coach,” he said.