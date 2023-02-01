In the Jan. 20 edition of Bancroft This Week in the article “Faraday Recreation Committee shouting out Bingo!” we reported that the Faraday Recreation Committee was hosting Bingo at the Faraday Community Centre on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. However, due to inclement weather, this Bingo night was cancelled. It is now being held at the community centre on Feb. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.
Bingo is a new event being hosted by the recreation committee, and Amanda Stone, who is a member of the committee, says they hope to have it weekly or monthly, depending on the response to it. However, she told Bancroft This Week last month that they’d had a positive response thus far and expected a good turnout. They are doing the Bingo in partnership with the Bancroft Crusaders Relay for Life Team.
Stone says that they are excited for their reschedule date.
“[We] look forward to hosting a fun night out for our community.”