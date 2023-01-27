PERTH COUNTY – At its Jan. 12 meeting, Perth County council discussed a report provided by the Municipal Shared Services Committee (MSSC) with their update on the financial impact of 2022, and highlights for business activities in the coming year.
For 2022, the budgeted operating costs are forecasted to be on target. Perth County Paramedic Services (PCPS) predicts variances in two areas. Firstly, the financial impact of COVID-19 over the past year is approximately $207,000, as of October. The costs are expected to be recovered through various funding streams. Secondly, the other variance is WSIB costs. PCPS predicts a variance of $280,000, that will be funded through the reserves. WSIB costs have been rising due to psychological support of emergency first responders and changes to legislation.
As for its focus for the 2023 year, PCPS will continue to focus on executing projects started in 2022 and pivot the focus from COVID-19 back into operations.
Its first area of focus is managing the forecasted call volume growth of 2023 and into the next several years. It is predicted that over the next 10 years, there will be an increase from 10,000 calls to over 17,000 calls. Over the next few years, PCPS will need to make investments into the systems that include both capital and operational expansions. It is recommended that the service keeps ahead of the curve by adding two full-time paramedic positions, plus backfill. This was proposed back in 2022. This will transform its eight to nine hour vehicle, currently deployed in Milverton, to a 12-hour ambulance. The placement of this vehicle will be determined during the refresh of its deployment plan. The extra hours will aid in providing better coverage to the county, but particularly Listowel.
Secondly, customer excellence and scope of practice will be at the forefront of operations for 2023. In 2022, Ontario announced it will require paramedic services to carry an additional series of new medications, including Dexamethasone, Oxytocin and Ondansetron. These medications are within the scope of care of paramedics deployed in the county. However, these medications require training for the paramedics as well as the cost of purchasing.
The final area of focus is employee engagement and mental health.
“Supported employees help us to deliver the best care we can in the community. The pandemic has been stressful in addition to a stressful job. Our paramedics are exposed to a lot of trauma every year,” stated the report.
This area looks at having the tools to maintain mental wellness in employees as well as seeking input surrounding the work environment that can improve employee satisfaction. This will take form by seeking out and implementing a program that will be funded through the service’s benefits budget line. Employees will be provided education up to four hours to build their resiliency skills. The peer support team will continue their annual training through Breakwater, and based on previous successes, another day of training will be added.
Financial Implications
Council has pre-approved the purchase of two replacement ambulances and stretchers, which will each cost approximately $30,000-$50,000 more than expected. There is also the additional resources needed for the switch from the 8-9 hours to 12- hour ambulance. The cost of the new medications required by the Ministry will be $7,500 annually.
There is also training for all the paramedics included in the FTE budget line. FTE hour adjustment from $18.39 in 2022 to $19.36 in 2023. It will address the following mental health training up to four hours, and peer support training from three to four days per team member. Additionally, it will address monthly commander meetings, adjustment of backfill and vacation hours as well as overtime, shift overrun, upstaffing or other similar operational events. The WSIB costs are $280,000, but will come from the WSIB reserve, as well as collective bargaining costs, which include changes to salaries, have also added an increase in the budget for 2023.
MSSC County of Perth Paramedic Services Operating Budget
The total revenue predicted for 2023 is $9,317,233, with total expenses being estimated at $17,321,310. This means there is a net municipal share of $8,004,077, to be split by the three areas PCPS services.
The City of Stratford will cover 40.96 per cent, by paying $3,278,470. The Town of St. Marys covers 8.10 per cent, equating to $648,330. Finally, the County of Perth will cover the majority at 50.94 per cent, equalling $4,077,277.