If you are looking for inspiration, search no further than Lisa Lounsbury. Entrepreneur, health and wellness groundbreaker, Lounsbury has followed a path to her own happiness.
She knows she can help others, too, through fitness of mind and body. She practises and preaches mental health first aid, appears on radio and TV and now she has written a book.
“Yes I have: Making Wellness a Priority – Solutions to Uncover Barriers to Being Happy and Healthy,” she says.
Lounsbury likely knew at some point there would have to be a book and that it would help share her thoughts and guidance more widely.
“I’ve always known that my passion to inspire and empower people to make their wellness a priority would be my lifelong quest," she says. "Watching people struggle to manage their overall well-being is difficult. I want to give them hope and confidence to know that there are aspects of their life that they can have full control of.”
Why write it and why now? “I’ve written this book to share a powerful and sustainable solution to help those that are struggling to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I’ve written this book now because I’ve been testing my method for the past 10 years with clients and have enough proof and confidence to suggest that this method works.
"I’m ready to share it with a larger audience. Too many people are facing challenges, particularly in recovering from the pandemic. Sadly, many have lost hope in their ability to take personal actions that could enhance their overall well-being.”
What is the principal message Lounsbury wants readers to take? “To stop making excuses and start making wellness a priority. This book will help individuals eliminate the starts and stops of their wellness journey.”
Lounsbury’s target is to reach "anyone who wants to live a life with vitality, confidence and the ability to cope with life’s ups and downs.”
Encouraged by her experiences at NORCAT, she evaluated and shook up her world, taking charge of her own direction and built a business and profession.
That was more than a decade ago, so she has had quite a long time to consider the content for a book. It is a result of years of thinking and teaching. Those steps have helped her crystallize ideas, formulate themes, cite examples and develop chapters.
Lounsbury outlines how the book is organized: “The book is broken down into strategic parts to help guide the reader through the process. It includes valuable truths about the current state of society’s well-being and the trajectory that we are on.
"The reader will learn how the method of Making Wellness a Priority works and be encouraged to participate in the self-reflection and discovery sections that are included in the book to help uncover their barriers and kick-start their wellness journey.”
How long did it take her to write this? “Completing this book has been a 10-year journey, hindered by personal interruptions and a lack of confidence. I questioned my ability to articulate these thoughts and methods effectively. Today, I stand with newfound confidence, ready to share my message about Making Wellness a Priority and the practical steps to achieve it, backed by years of method testing.
“Writing this book has enabled me to dive deeper into the concept of making wellness a priority with concrete scientific evidence, personal reflections and success stories of amazing people I’ve worked with along with way.”
Lounsbury said the book is due to be released by the end of October. It will be available on her website and through other sources, such as Amazon and Kindle, in both hard copy, and digital format.
Will she go on a book tour promotion? “Possibly, will need to figure out this part of my book launch still.”
When asked if she is delighted with this accomplishment, Lounsbury responded, “Heck, yes. I was hesitant to tell people about my book for many years since I wasn’t sure it would ever get published. Now that this project is coming to fruition I’m very proud that I’ve been able to complete this book to help inspire and empower people who want to live a healthy and happy life.”
More info:
You can reach Lisa Lounsbury at:
- New Day Wellness Inc.
- 705-929-1246, newdaywellness.ca
- Follow her @the_wellness_lady
