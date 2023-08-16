The Events for Life Centre has asked The Blue Mountains to donate land for the organization to build a new and permanent home.
Kevin Whyte, chair of the board of directors for Events for Life, was a delegation at council’s committee of the whole meeting on Aug. 14. He requested that the town give consideration to donating three to five acres of serviced land for the organization to use to build a permanent home.
“We believe we’re offering a critical service. Our goal is to build a location we can grow with,” said Whyte. “We need to prepare for the future.”
Events for Life currently operates out of two locations: Beaver Creek Farms and Blue Mountain Community Church. The organization provides support to adults with intellectual disabilities and operates a successful day program. Events for Life also operates a cafe at the Beaver Valley Community Centre during the winter months.
Whyte told council he envisions a two- to three-year time frame for the project. He said currently there is no pressure on Events for Life to relocate and the organization will be raising funds for the project.
“We’ve already started the planning process for how to go out to the community to fundraise for the build,” he said.
Council voted 6-0 in favour (Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon was absent) to direct staff to work with Events for Life on possibilities and to report back to council at a later date.
Mayor Andrea Matrosovs praised Events for Life for the work they do in the community. She said when she represents the town at events outside the community that the efforts of Events for Life are well known.
“That is a tribute to the quality of work you provide with your programming,” she said.