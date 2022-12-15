Low wages and a labour shortage in the transit service have resulted in staffing problems and route cancellations, especially in the Arrow Lakes region, says a new report by Regional District of Central Kootenay staff.
The RDCK board of directors heard at its December meeting that while ridership has been rebounding post-pandemic, the problems with staffing that transit services had at the height of the outbreak are still causing service interruptions in 2022 – though perhaps not at the same scale.
“Service interruptions are now driven by structural issues such as labour shortages, which have been compounded by compensation and retention challenges,” says the report by RDCK Research Analyst Tom Dool, “as opposed to operational issues driven by pandemic-based requirements and personal illness.”
Hardest hit has been the RDCK’s Area K, where Nakusp saw 18% of its route trips cancelled; Nakusp-to-Silverton had an 11% cancellation rate; and Edgewood had 10% of its route trips cancelled this year. But the most severely affected was the Nakusp Health Connections route, where more than half – 58% – of route trips to regional hospitals were cancelled by staff shortages.
“Driver recruitment has been particularly difficult in Nakusp and Area K with a four-month period where there was no driver available locally,” noted Dool. “As percentage of service missed, smaller rural routes have been impacted more significantly than urban or regional connectors.”
In comparison, the south Slocan Valley route saw a 2% cancellation rate, and Castlegar-Nelson 3%.
Dool says the economics of the job doesn’t encourage applicants, especially in the Arrow Lakes area.
“In some rural and remote areas, such as Nakusp and Area K, the operating hours required to provide local services do not constitute a full-time job,” he noted. “As a result, transit employment in this part of the system is, by definition, part-time. That requirement limits the pool of candidates available to take positions.”
Also, when NextGen took over the Nakusp/Area K routes, the staff’s existing unionized agreement paid less than the company’s established union rates in other areas.
“The agreement places Transit Drivers in a wage category that is insufficient and results in an inability to offer competitive wages,” Dool noted. Negotiations are underway to transfer those workers to the NextGen union contract, which will achieve wage parity for those drivers.
But even that might not relieve the shortage, he noted.
“There are currently very few drivers seeking employment provincially and even fewer seeking employment locally,” the report states, quoting government employment stats that show local unemployment rates in the transportation sector are at 1.9% – a 10-year low. While NextGen is currently training two new employees who should start next month, “Effectively anyone who is interested in working in the sector is already doing so,” Dool states.
To encourage new workers, NextGen is removing as many barriers to entry into the field as possible, he reported.
“Training has been fast-tracked to ensure that employees can begin making a full wage as quickly as possible,” he said. “NextGen and BC Transit have brought trainers into the region to allow local candidates to remain local while training, as opposed to having to travel to the Lower Mainland or the Okanagan.”
With the likelihood of cancelled routes continuing, Dool noted the Next Ride app is available for users to get early notice when a route is being cancelled and to make alternate arrangements.
Dool said the RDCK has brought up the cancellation issue with BC Transit, but because the recruitment and wage problems are larger than the individual bus company, finding solutions is “complex and time consuming.”
Staff had recommended the board consider sending a letter to BC Transit to again express their concerns about the high cancellation rates, but directors decided not to.
“Everyone knows there’s a problem, so a letter from us – really, maybe four months ago would have been better,” said Tom Newell, the Area F director who asked for the analysis of the cancelled routes. “…I’m not going to move a motion. Everyone knows there’s a challenge and everyone is working hard to address that challenge.”
The board received the report as information.