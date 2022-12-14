At the first official meeting of the new Tudor and Cashel Township council, on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m., Mayor Dave Hederson and the rest of the council discussed the township’s draft Procedural Bylaw, as well as their Staff Relations Policy and the Council Renumeration Bylaw. Hederson and Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, comment on this discussion.
Tudor and Cashel’s Procedural Bylaw, the platform for the flow and structure of meetings, was discussed by council at their Dec. 6 meeting, which was in-person and available on YouTube. According to section 238 of the Municipal Act, 2001, every municipality must pass a procedural bylaw governing the calling, place and proceedings of meetings. It must also provide public notice of meetings, and closed meetings must also comply with the requirements of the Municipal Act, 2001 and the requirements of its own procedural bylaw.
Hederson called it “an important building block for their future, and underpins how they function as a council.” Carrol said that a draft of the Procedural Bylaw was brought to the previous council for review and comment earlier in their term [June, 2021], but never finalized.
“Council have now taken the opportunity to go through the Procedural Bylaw and make changes to ensure that over the next four years they have a well-structured document to guide the proceeding of council and meetings for the township,” she says.
Council discussed the draft Procedural Bylaw, taking it page by page, to entertain any comments and suggestions by council members. Hederson had a suggestion for page 7 that it include a line item for electronic recordings.
“We have an electronic recordings bylaw, passed in 2021, and I’d like this procedural bylaw to refer to that,” he says.
Aside from the electronic/virtual meetings suggestion by Hederson, other suggestions included the change of gender pronouns within the bylaw, replacing “business casual” with “suitable attire respectful of the office they hold as deemed by council” with regard to the dress code stipulation, taking out the “head dressing” section, replacing “apologize” with “withdraw or retract comments” in the breach of rules section, the order of speakers in any given council debate, the possibility of providing an open public forum toward the end of council meetings or having town halls in lieu of, whether the Land Acknowledgment should be expansive or more simplified, and the change-up of the township’s standing committees at Hederson’s suggestion, with the Sustainability Committee becoming the Finance and Planning Committee, the Waste Management Committee and Roads Committee being replaced with the Public Works Committee and the Euchre Committee being replaced by the Community and Communications Committee.
Carrol told The Bancroft Times that she felt council was able to focus well and provide feedback effectively at the Dec. 6 meeting.
“The results being a document that is ready, in principle, for adoption at the Jan. 10 meeting of council,” she says.
Carrol says that the Council Staff Relations Policy is a new policy to the township and relates to the Procedural Bylaw. Council approved this policy at the meeting.
“The Council Renumeration Bylaw will be brought back for further discussion at the January meeting, accompanied by a report providing the information that was presented to the previous council.”