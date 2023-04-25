The Mikisew Cree First Nation in northeastern Alberta has declared a state of emergency.
Approximately eight recent suicide attempts by adults and youth, on top of a couple of adult deaths-by-suicide in the last month, forced chief and council to put a local state of emergency into place April 24.
“We know once we declare we can access more resources,” said Mikisew Cree First Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro.
He’s hopeful some of those resources will help them understand the causes.
Since becoming chief last October, Tuccaro has had at least 20 different people reach out to him with mental health concerns.
Those concerns increased in February when news of seepages from tailings ponds at the Kearl oilsands site upstream of the community became known. The Imperial Oil-operated facility began having issues with wastewater in May 2022. The lack of information about the seepage and testing results led many to fear contamination of water, land, wildlife and fish.
“A lot of people, they’re really on edge now. I’m pretty sure everybody is going to be accessing…their traditional way of life, and now, knowing they can’t do it? Are they able to eat the fish? Are they able to use the medicines? That’s wearing on people’s minds,” said Tuccaro.
Adding to the angst is the crack cocaine and methamphetamine problems in the community. People are frightened for their own safety and the safety of their children, the chief says.
In February, council adopted a zero-tolerance policy for possession, manufacturing and/or trafficking of illegal drugs. A band council resolution gave leadership the ability to evict those involved with illegal drug activity. Property management has been working with the RCMP to make that happen.
“Recently we did execute a couple evictions for houses that were known to be… places that drugs were being sold out of,” said Tuccaro.
The signs were there: different trucks and people at all hours of the night coming and going.
These are community members that are getting evicted, but Tuccaro says “enough is enough.”
“They were given ample opportunities. February, March, April. Three months. If you can’t realize what you’re doing is wrong, then we’re going to address it for you,” he said.
While the band is responsible for eviction only, the RCMP may press charges if illegal substances are seized or activities noted.
Tuccaro says it’s not his concern where evicted members go. At this point Fort Chipewyan is a fly-in only community with the ice road melting and water access not available for another few weeks.
“We can’t stand by and let these people run the community because we’re too scared about where they’re going to go. If they were so scared about where they were going to go, they wouldn’t be doing the illegal activity,” he said.
Tuccaro says citizens raise concerns, put letters forward, and hold community meetings whenever anxiety peaks, but soon after it’s all forgotten. Until the next time.
That’s the same way governments have dealt with mental health and other issues in communities.
“I want good adequate programs in community for the duration of the people in Fort Chip. Why only when something happens everybody cares then? We should care every day…not (just) when the crisis is happening and everybody’s up in arms,” said Tuccaro.
The nation has reached out to both the federal and provincial governments for funding and resources to support in-community programs and infrastructure.
“What we’re doing, we’re trying to take a short-term approach on what’s going on now, but to work toward a long-term program so this is sustainable,” said Tuccaro. “We need to show our people that we care, that their lives matter to us.”
Windspeaker.com did not hear back from Alberta Indigenous Relations by deadline. Indigenous Services Canada emailed saying “current labour disruptions” will cause a delay in its response to our request for comment.