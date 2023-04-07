WINGHAM – From yard sales to barbecues, the Independent Motorcycle Club’s (MC) annual fundraising efforts have provided funding to local school breakfast/snack clubs for 14 years, beginning with a $500 donation in 2009.
This year’s fundraising event, the April Fool’s Day Dance at the Wingham Legion on Apr. 1, has brought in enough money to provide an additional donation to four of the schools they sponsor. Maitland River Elementary School, Sacred Heart School, Hillcrest Central School in Teeswater, and F.E. Madill Secondary School’s snack program, a new addition to the Independent’s list of schools they help.
The dance was well attended, with people coming into Wingham from all over Ontario, some as far away as New Brunswick, to help the kids.
Entertainment was provided by Stratford band Highway 19. The classic rock band put on a great show, providing plenty of excellent classic rock music that quickly had attendees on the dance floor.
The Independent’s will be delivering more cheques to the schools earmarked for this early donation soon, but the fundraising efforts for 2023 have just begun.
More fundraising events are expected to be announced shortly.