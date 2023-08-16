Motorists headed east of Swan Hills on Highway 33 over this past weekend may have been treated to a shocking sight as they crossed the bridge over the Athabasca River just southwest of Ft. Assiniboine.
Traffic on the bridge had been reduced to one lane as workers from Alberta Transportation worked to repair a hole that had appeared in the bottom of the bridge. Drivers passing the site had an alarming view of the Athabasca River glimpsed through the hole. The hole had been discovered on the afternoon of August 10, and the bridge repair was completed by Sunday morning.
According to Koren Scott, Communications Coordinator for Woodlands County, Alberta Transportation stated that this was an issue that had been created over time and with the repairs completed, there are no safety concerns with the bridge.