A 26-year-old Woodstock man faces four charges following an ongoing child pornography investigation. He has been charged with one count each of accessing, distributing, and posessing child pornography along with one count of failing to comply with a release order. He has been remanded into custody and a publication ban is in in effect. The Woodstock Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into internet child exploitation offences in partnership with numerous Ontario police services. This investigation has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Members of the public can report suspicious internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca.
Stabbing investigation
Woodstock Police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident that took place on Thursday, July 28 just before 4:30 a.m. The incident occurred near the intersection of Dundas and Wilson Streets where a 32-year-old victim was transported to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The accused fled the scene but police have charged a 28-year-old male with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a schedule one substance, and failure to comply with a release order.
Oxford OPP investigating Ingersoll arson
Police were called to a King Street residence in Ingersoll on August 6 around 3:30 in the morning. The investigation determined that an unknown person or persons attended the property and intentionally set fire to the unoccupied residence. Video surveillance obtained is being reviewed with hopes to determine who is responsible. The Oxford OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
Woodstock man killed in Caledon collision
A 20-year-old Woodstock man is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Caledon on Saturday. Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are trying to find out what happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road. The Woodstock man was driving a motorcycle and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre and where he was later pronounced dead. The intersection was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists were on scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP.