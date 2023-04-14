WALKERTON – Nancy Shaw, the new CEO of South Bruce Grey Health Centre, attended her first hospital board meeting April 5, in the meeting room at the Walkerton hospital site.
She’s hit the ground running, after only three days on the job, and was able to provide input on several matters.
The highlight of the board meeting was the opening of the CT scanner at the Kincardine site. Board chair Bill Heikkila said in the first week of operation of the new machine, “a dozen people” who would previously have had to go to Walkerton, some by ambulance, for access to a CT scanner, were able to have their scans done right in Kincardine.
The ribbon cutting ceremony, during which Dr. Lisa Roth, chief of staff, did the honours, had MPP Lisa Thompson in attendance.
“It’s great to have the CT up and operating,” Heikkila said.
Heikkila also told the board the redevelopment project “is going well,” with continuing efforts to fit the new MRI into the design.
He said the fundraising campaign is about to go into high gear, and a campaign manager is being recruited. There’s already an office.
Upcoming Kincardine events include the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation Rock with Your Docs on Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m., and Kincardine Cruise Day at the airport, Saturday, Aug. 5, noon to 4 p.m.
Budget on hold
SBGHC’s 2023 budget is on hold for the time being. Shaw said the province has yet to inform the health care centre what its funding will be.
“We’re awaiting next steps,” she said.
In response to a question by board member Chris Oberle, Shaw confirmed that the centre is indeed “compliant,” since it – and other hospitals – has received an extension until June 30.
Board member Doug Harris, in giving his corporate resources committee report, reiterated that the use of agency nurses has driven up costs by over a million dollars.
Harris also noted there are currently 46 open positions, including full-time, part-time and casual, amounting to nine full-time-equivalent positions, a decrease.
Shaw said the “CEO transition” included the opportunity to spend a week with retiring CEO Michael Barrett, and said she “hopes for a smooth transition.”
While there are a number of interesting initiatives going on in nursing at the four hospital sites, for example, the new “huddle board” initiative (a large, magnetic whiteboard), preparation for the upcoming accreditation process, and scheduling to accommodate nursing staff who wish to work at a single site, the situation at the Chesley hospital remains unchanged.
The Chesley ER continues to be open weekdays only; anyone with such symptoms as chest pains or difficulty breathing is urged not to wait for the ER to open, but to call an ambulance or go to the nearest open ER.
Heikkila stated, as he has before, that the item about the Chesley hospital site remains a standing item on the agenda.
“Restoring service is a top priority for us,” he said.