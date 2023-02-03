Callander’s list of community affiliates is starting to take shape, with Callander Pickleball, Glacier Bay Robotics, and Canadian Tai Chi Academy being the first three on the roster. As a community affiliate, these organizations are eligible to use municipally owned space for free or pay 50 per cent less for rentals.
The idea for the affiliate program came to the council table on September 13th, 2022. Its purpose is to recognize community groups that bring value to residents, and to reward them by giving them a break on rental fees.
“An affiliated client,” municipal staff explained, “means a group, organization, committee, association, or service club, that due to its mandate and/or overall benefit to the residents of Callander, whether adult or minor, is eligible for a reduced hourly rate or fee waiver, on a continuous yearly basis, in accordance with the terms and conditions stated within the Policy.”
Staff sent applications to all continuous users of municipal facilities. When selecting which group would make the coveted affiliate list, staff kept in mind a few criteria. Promoting quality of life and offering recreational and social opportunities for all ages were high on the list. Also, it was key that clubs and groups applying did not compete with the private sector offerings within the town.
Each affiliate must also hold a not-for-profit status. Once accepted, the group will be asked to sign an affiliation group contract with the municipality, and once signed, will enjoy affiliate status for a two-year term. After this, groups must reapply.
