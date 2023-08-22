Steeped in history, the Anten Mills Community Centre and the Utopia Hall are taking their rightful place in the spotlight.
The two heritage sites are among approximately 20 locations in Simcoe County, and more than 200 across the province, that will be open to the public as part of Doors Open Ontario, a two-day event being held Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Admission is free.
“Memorabilia and artifacts of cultural, political and natural heritage significance will be showcased throughout the building,” Nicole Audette, communications officer with Springwater Township, stated in a news release announcing the event.
“Self-guided tours of the Anten Mills Community Centre will give attendees an insider’s peek into the site’s historical significance," she added. "Additionally, attendees can visit local vendors under the pavilion.”
In 2023, the provincewide theme will be 'Food – Exploring Ontario’s Historical Traditions of Food Production,' as well as the spaces that shape and define our culinary traditions. To support that mission, the Edwards Pavilion, adjacent to the community centre, will be hosting a variety of food merchants and vendors.
A heritage tourism program that gives the public free access to explore heritage properties across the province, Doors Open Ontario showcases the buildings, natural spaces and cultural landscapes that have helped shape and define communities.
Built in 1891, the Anten Mills Community Centre is one of the oldest structures in Springwater Township. The building’s cultural and heritage value lies in its historical and associative ties to the community and early education system.
The Anten Mills Community Centre continues to be used by the community and was officially designated as a heritage building in 2021.
The Utopia Hall, built in 1956, is a lively community hub in Utopia in Essa Township.
Run entirely by volunteers, the hall is a mainstay in the region — the place where folks gather to plan how they will provide support for the Utopia Conservation Area or restore an important heritage building, such as the Utopia Gristmill.
“From dinners and concerts to bake sales and fundraisers, volunteers bring together proven family recipes of generations past in the hall's commercial community kitchen,” begins the publicity material about Utopia Hall on the Doors Open Ontario website.
Using those recipes, the community created tempting delights that helped raise money for local heritage, natural environment and cultural spaces.
Doors Open Ontario began in 2002 as a way of introducing people to natural heritage sites that are normally not open to the public. Through the program, people from all socioeconomic backgrounds have the opportunity to experience the diverse history of Ontario.
Since being launched, the event has had more than 8.5 million visits provincewide.