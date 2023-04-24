The renovation of the newly-named Southwest Middlesex Recreation Centre will cost over $6 million.
How the original pricetag more than doubled to fix up the 50-year-old arena in Glencoe seems to be a matter of perspective among council. The history of how it got to this point came up during an update at the Apr. 12 council meeting of where the project is now.
The report from treasurer Kristen McGill said that renovations are on schedule and – for the most part – on budget. That would be the latest opening date earlier moved from January to this fall’s upcoming skating season. It would also be the latest budget of $5.927 million plus a seven percent cut for the architecture (bringing the total to over $6.3 million) approved in March 2022.
This update had things $17,034 over budget, but CAO Mike Henry expected that to be rectified after meeting with the contractors working with SDI Builders and Cornerstone Architecture.
The first comment when the report came up during the council meeting came from Coun. Martin Vink who, along with then-councillor and now-deputy-mayor Mike Sholdice, voted against increasing the scope and budget of renovations last March.
“I don’t want to belabour the point but I just want to point out the original estimate was a lot lower than the number given here,” said Coun. Martin Vink.
“Yep, and we’ve gone through the explanation of that as many municipalities are faced with the discretionary aspects of those large capital expenditures in terms of facilities,” replied Mayor Allan Mayhew.
The renovations got a federal and provincial grant worth just under $2 million. Most of the rest of the money is being borrowed over 25 years.
Deputy Mayor Sholdice took the opportunity during the meeting to give some context.
“On Dec. 15, 2021, Cornerstone Architecture was hired as the project engineer at a then-nine-percent commission of the entire project for a cost of $243,000, which was based on the overall budgeted price of $2.8 million. I asked at that meeting if the price keeps us on budget and was informed that it meant we were just under budget at that time.
“Then on March 23, three months later, council was presented with the new price of $5.7 million, which was approved by the former council with only Coun. Vink and myself voting against it. The entire project is over budget, but regardless of however we voted here, we’re in the same boat of just trying to make the best of a bad situation,” said Sholdice.
Mayor Allan Mayhew added to that.
“You’ve got significant costs in engineering; we have a significant contribution from the Province of Ontario, the federal government. And there does come a time where it is extremely difficult to look in the rearview mirror. And other municipalities are in the same situation as we if you look around at some of the facilities that are going up in terms of recreational facilities. Our project is not unlike many of theirs,” said Mayhew.
The chance of losing the $2-million grant was debated.
“If we had said no, we would have been saying no to getting the almost $2 million grant,” said Coun. Mark McGill.
Sholdice disagreed
“We would have had the $1.9 million whether we went for the increased price or not. It was for the flooring and refrigeration, and for ensuring accessible washrooms. That grant money was coming anyways. We increased the scope of the work,” said Sholdice.
“That wasn’t my understanding of it,” replied Coun. McGill.
Mayor Mayhew did point out things needed to change as the project evolved.
“In order to obtain that grant, we had to resubmit the details a couple of times. And as you know, the history of the Agricultural Society pulling out (for curling rink upgrades) necessitated sending that grant application back again,” said Mayhew.
Treasurer McGill explained a bit more on why things changed with the rescoping and resubmitting of the grant application.
“I think council will remember when we first came up with the budgeted cost, initially that was very preliminary costing — a limited scope. So the revised pricing came after the engineers were on board and came, took a look at the project and reevaluated what we had initially done,” said treasurer McGill.