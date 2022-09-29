The fall colours of Muskoseepi Park added to the atmosphere of the city’s first Harvest Festival on Saturday, which included events such as live music, wine tasting, a chilli cook-off as well as a pie-eating contest.
More than 1,000 people attended the new event, said Stacey Batt, city event and volunteer co-ordinator.
She said that’s about what the city expected for the inaugural event.
“People really enjoyed the pie-eating contest, kids and adults alike really enjoyed it and the fact that kids got to do it with their parents was a big hit for sure,” said Batt.
The pie-eating contest attracted many contestants, including brothers Westin Bernard, 9, and Corbin, 11, who dove their faces right in, as per the no-hands rule as they raced to finish.
Both brothers agreed the most challenging part of the competition was the bottom of the pie.
Celeste Yarham, 9, got through hers quickly and was short on words to describe the experience.
“It was weird,” she said.
It was not only children involved in the pie-eating contest. Alec Ogden won the adult division.
He noted he hadn’t done anything like that in years; his children watched him proudly finish a full-size apple pie sans hands.
Robin Rochon, who participated with her 11-year-old-son Cohen, 11, said she always wanted to try something like this and jumped at the opportunity.
Contest winners received a ribbon and a pumpkin.
Wine-tasting was available in Heritage Village at the Grande Prairie Museum, with buskers playing a tune as people sipped product from local wineries.
For many children, the petting zoo was a highlight where they got to get up and close to PARDS goats and donkeys.
“It was a great success; we're glad everyone had a chance to come out,” said Batt.
She noted with the success of the festival, the city is going to look at bringing it back next year.
The idea from the festival was part of “one of the many brainstorming sessions that we have with our team,” said Batt.