BROCKTON – Saugeen Mobility and Regional Transit (SMART) is getting back to pre-COVID numbers, said Stephan Labelle, manager.
SMART provides transportation to mentally and physically challenged residents of Brockton and nine other municipalities in Grey-Bruce, covering more than 5,000 square kilometres. SMART serves both individuals and groups, providing transportation to medical appointments, employment, shopping and social outings.
Labelle recently told council there are currently 20 vehicles and 19 drivers. The fleet includes nine nine-passenger buses, 10 minivans and one 30-passenger bus.
The service is funded by a combination of funds from the province, federal gas tax funds, municipal contributions and user fees. SMART is also a registered charity; tax receipts are issued for donations.
Hanover acts as SMART’s “host municipality for the purpose of receiving the tax funds.”
Brockton currently has 423 clients. In 2022, they took 2,564 rides compared to 2,318 in 2021. Labelle said, “The number of rides is steadily going back to pre-pandemic numbers.” He noted that in 2019, Brockton clients took 4,910 rides. Brockton’s share of the 2023 municipal contribution is $86,651.03.
Labelle said in his presentation that SMART provides local taxpayers with good value for their money. For users, the service keeps “the most vulnerable members of your community independent, mobile and involved.” He went on to say, “People no longer… live where they were raised or work; they live where they can find the life balance they want.” If the services people want, or need, are not available in their community, people will choose or be forced to move to where the services are available.
Bruce-Grey’s aging population makes a service like SMART even more essential.
Labelle further noted that SMART is always ready to send a vehicle in case of a municipal emergency. And all SMART’s vehicles are used daily.
Increased funding would allow upgrading the fleet – those nine-passenger vans now cost $250,000 each, Labelle said.
Mayor Chris Peabody commented, “This is a very valuable service.”