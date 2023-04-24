The 17th annual International Female Ride Day is coming up on May 6.
The event is about celebrating the day and is open to all female motorcycle riders. Heather McCaig is the local contact and is a member of the executive of Ladies of Harley, who are unofficially hosting/organizing the day for Medicine Hat.
“What we are doing is we are having ladies from Alberta and Saskatchewan do a ride together. This is an international ride so the idea is for females to get out riding,” said McCaig.
All southern Saskatchewan and Medicine Hat area riders will leave from Badlands Harley-Davidson. Meet-up is at 11:30 a.m., and riders are encouraged to fuel before arriving. Kickstands go up at noon.
Riders are also able to join the ride en route or meet at Luigi’s Pizza (5036 46 Ave.) in Taber between 1-1:30 p.m. This is where the group will be joined by female riders from Bassano, Brooks and Lethbridge.
All female riders are invited to join the group.
“The idea is about female empowerment,” stated McCaig, “and being part of a fellowship of riders to get out and enjoy themselves. We are going to go on a ride together to celebrate the day.”
Organizers are hoping for beautiful weather with no wind on the day of the ride.
“We want to invite everybody to come. We appreciate the support of the community in watching for motorcycles as we are hitting the roads now and often we aren’t seen. We ask people to look around for us and keep an eye out because we don’t want to lose any riders motorcycle accidents,” said McCaig.
Contact Heather McCaig at 403-528-0562 or email heavendawn888@hotmail.com.