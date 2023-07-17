The City of North Vancouver has signed a protocol agreement with the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) that will provide guidance on how to better advance reconciliation.
The Wa Iyım ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish Strong) Protocol Agreement, signed by both governments at a Squamish Amalgamation event on Saturday, outlines six principles that will help pave the way for a better relationship.
They include tkwáya7n iy nexwnew̓ ítm, meaning listen and engage, wa nexwniwnen chet ta nexwniw̓ tl’a Sḵwxw̱ú7mesh, to follow the Ways of the Squamish, and tex̱wlám̓ ns7eyx̱, to genuinely care.
Other principles comprise learning the advice of the Squamish, chet wa telnexw tina tl’a snewiyelh tl’a Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, protecting the Rights and Title of the Squamish, we7us chet ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh siyá̓ m̓ in, and understanding that people go through it together, na wa nelhnilhtway ta úxwumixw.
“This agreement reflects who we are as a people and our deep connection to these lands and waters,” said Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, Squamish Nation councillor and spokesperson.
“We are pleased to work closely with the City of North Vancouver as we seek to establish a pathway towards true reconciliation. There is more to do, but this protocol will be our guide for the important work to come.”
In a City of North Vancouver council meeting July 10, mayor and council vocalised their support for the agreement. Coun. Tony Valente said the protocol was “fundamental” as the city “walks on that journey of reconciliation” with its neighbours, while Coun. Angela Girard said the agreement was a step forward and a “sincere gesture” the city is taking to demonstrate its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.
Mayor Linda Buchanan said strong government to government relations was “critically important” to move forward on shared priorities, also in terms of “discussing hard truths, and learning and unlearning.”
“It’s got to be a relationship that’s built on trust and mutual respect, spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding,” she said.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
