A Penticton celebration of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary this year also turned into cash for two critical children’s organizations.
Held in May at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the RCMP Regimental Ball, attended by about 350 guests from across Canada, raised $16,000.
And this week, that money was donated to representatives of the non-profit Cops for Kids and West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation.
“These donations would not have been possible without the generosity of guests and sponsorships from individuals and many local businesses,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a news release.
The ball was a formal evening – dinner, dance and a live auction – held in conjunction with the Penticton RCMP and the South Okanagan division of the RCMP Veterans’ Association.
Cops for Kids is made up of RCMP officers and personnel from the Southeast District and works to raise money to support children in need.
The WCKCF works to fill the gaps facing families navigating childhood cancer and blood disorders.