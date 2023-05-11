Bicycles, brake discs, car parts, lawn chairs and oil drums: Over the years, Tim Balasiuk said he's found some odd stuff in Lake Ontario.
The NOTL town councillor owns Paddle Niagara and spends most of the tourist season out on the water.
“No one really sees the garbage as much as I do, being down here every day all summer long,” Balasiuk said.
After a blindingly bright sunny Saturday at Queen's Royal Park, he and a team of volunteers managed to clean up 3,288 pieces of trash from NOTL’s beachfront.
This year, 39 volunteers took part in the Love Your Lakes cleanup.
Altogether, they gathered 46 kilograms of trash – about as heavy as a large English mastiff.
Balasiuk was there on May 6 as the creator of the Love Your Lakes, which he founded over a decade ago.
He started the cleanup effort in 2012 with a few friends.
Together, they were pulling floating debris out of the water while out kayaking or stand-up paddling.
It wasn’t until Balasiuk met Rochelle Byrne, founder of A Greener Future, that he started focusing more on microplastics.
Byrne was at the beach Saturday morning with five workers, all of whom were counting the items being collected by volunteers.
Byrne said what washes ashore is just a small fraction compared to what sinks to the bottom.
“We collect a lot, but it's not nearly comparable to what's out there,” she said.
Microplastics come from plastics that break down in the water and form smaller pieces, which wildlife can mistake for food, she said.
Byrne said the team is often on the hunt for little plastic pellets used in manufacturing.
They only collected 12 this time, but Byrne said they are found throughout the Great Lakes and their connecting rivers.
Of all the trash they picked up, Byrne said 803 pieces were plastic lids – the most of any single item they found.
Following that, the next major pollutants were from construction (536 pieces), lighters (428), plastic bottles (333) and plastic cups (222).
Byrne said she’s found some gross stuff in the water.
“We're finding things like tampon applicators, condoms, syringes - like - compact toilet paper. That all washes up on the shore,” she said.
This is because sewage treatment plants will occasionally overflow into the lakes and rivers during large rain storms and snow melts, she said.
Despite the amount of litter in the lakes, Byrne said beach cleanups give her a sense of accomplishment.
“I found when I went out and did a litter cleanup, you could see the results instantly,” Byrne said.
To her, she said it is a tangible difference she can make in the community.